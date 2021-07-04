SELAH — The Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak finished the Emily Harris Memorial Tournament with two wins on Sunday against teams from Tri-City.
Yakima Valley routed the Tri-City Badgers in the first game 20-0 before shuting out the Tri-City Reign 7-0 later in the day.
Ryker Fortier went a combined 7 for 9 with eight RBI and Derek Wolff finished with two RBI in both games.
In the first game, Johnny Hanses pitched five innings, giving up just three hits while striking out five. Jaden Klebaum finished 4 for 4 with four RBI.
Eli Granger pitched seven shutout innings in the second game, giving up six hits while striking out five. Johnny Hanses hit a solo home run for the Pak.
Yakima Valley heads to Reno on Tuesday for the Reno Tournament starting on Wednesday.
Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak 20, Tri-City Badgers 0 (YV: Ryker Fortier 3-4, 4 RBI; Danny Cypher RBI-single; Drew Johnson 2-3, 3b, 2 RBI; Derek Wolff 2-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Eli Grange 2-4, 2b, 3b, 2 RBI; Blake Steiner 2-4, RBI; Grant Chapman 3-3, 2 RBI; Alex Huber RBI-single; Jaden Klebaum 4-4, 4 RBI; Johnny Hanses 5 IP, 3 hits, 5 K).
Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak 7, Tri-City Reign 0 (YV: Ryker Fortier 4-5, 4 RBI; Drew Johnson RBI-single; Derek Wolff 2 RBI; Caden Herbst RBI-triple; Adam Goodrich 2-3; Johnny Hanses 1-1, HR, RBI; Eli Grange 7 IP, 6 hits, 5 K).