SELAH — With three triples in a row highlighting a five-run third inning, the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak rolled to an 11-1 win over Bellingham on Saturday to cap the first day of the Hagert Memorial tournament.
Drew Johnson, Derek Wolff and Eli Grange reeled off the run of triples for the Pak, which started its day with a 6-3 win over Chaffey. Grange was 3-for-4 in the first game, and Wolff had two hits and two RBI in each game.
In Saturday’s Hagert opener, Chaffey defeated Bellingham 13-10.
Yakima Valley (6-0) will play the same two teams Sunday, facing Bellingham at 2 p.m. followed by Chaffey at 4:30.
Yakima Valley 6, Chaffey 3 (YV highlights: Nate Gutierrez 5 IP, 4 K; Derek Wolff 2-4, 2 RBI; Eli Grange 3-4, 2b, RBI).
Yakima Valley 11, Bellingham 1 (YV highlights: Caden Herbst CG, 5 IP, 3 K; Drew Johnson 2-3, 3b, RBI; Derek Wolff 2-2, 3b, 2 RBI; Eli Grange 3b, RBI; Nate Gutierrez 2-3, RBI; Brady Steiner 2-3, 2b, RBI; Grant Chapman 2 RBI).
---
Little League Day at Parker
Yakima Youth Baseball is holding a Yakima National Little League Day in conjunction with a Junior Beetles doubleheader at Parker Faller Field on Sunday.
A free hot dog and 12-ounce Pepsi will be available for all YNLL players. The price of admission is also free.
The Junior Beetles will play the Wolochet Baseball Club at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
---
ARENA FOOTBALL
Canines fall at Idaho
NAMPA, Idaho — After playing their best half of the season, the Yakama Canines lost contact in the third quarter and fell to the Idaho Horsemen 62-22 in American West Football Conference action Saturday night.
The Canines, who lost 76-21 in their season opener at Idaho on May 21, took the lead twice in the first half and trailed 21-15 at the break. The Horsemen, however, erupted for 34 points in the third quarter.
Yakima (0-4) will host the Tri-City Rush on Saturday.
---
EPL SOCCER
Yakima United edged 2-1
Collin LaBranche’s goal in the 75th minute lifted the Oly Town Artesians to a 2-1 win over Yakima United in Evergreen Premier League men’s play on Saturday at Sozo Sports Complex.
Yakima, which entered the match 2-0 in the South Division, took the early lead in the 10th minute and Oly Town responded with the equalizer in the 18th minute. Yakima United will play at Vancouver Victory on Saturday.
• The Yakima United women were on the road Saturday and fell 3-1 at Vancouver Victory. Lauryn Peters scored Yakima’s goal.
---
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK
Mickelson runs 2:13.55
MADISON, Ala. — Kara Mickelson of Eisenhower and the Sun City Harriers clocked a lifetime best of 2 minutes, 13.55 seconds for 800 meters at the Running Lane Track Championships on Saturday.
Mickelson, who just finished her junior year at Ike, placed fourth in the championship race and took over two seconds off her previous best of 2:15.76.
Former West Valley runner Brayden Packard was third in the boys 800 in 1:52.10.