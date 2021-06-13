The Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak rallied to beat Chaffey 6-5 in the final game of the Mike Hagert Memorial Tournament on Sunday to remain unbeaten on the season.
Down 5-4, Adam Goodrich started the rally with a one-out single before he stole second base. Drew Benjamin struck out but was safe at first on a passed ball on the third strike and Goodrich advanced to third base. Caden Herbst was called upon to pinch-hit and ripped a two-run double to give Yakima Valley the walk-off win.
Derek Wolff went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Adam Goodrich also drove in a run for the Pepsi Pak (8-0).
Earlier, Blake Steiner pitched six innings and struck out 12 and Benjamin went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBI as Yakima Valley beat Bellingham 4-2.
Yakima Valley 4, Bellingham 2 (YV highlights: Ryker Fortier hit, RBI; Nate Gutierrez hit; Adam Goodrich 2-2; Drew Benjamin 1-3, 2b, 2 RBI; Blake Steiner 6 IP, 12 K).
Yakima Valley 6, Chaffey 5 (YV highlights: Ryker Fortier 1-4; Drew Johnson 2b; Derek Wolff 2-4, 2b, RBI; Adam Goodrich hit, RBI; Caden Herbst 1-1, 2b, 2 RBI; Drew Benjamin 2-4).
JUNIOR LEGION
Sunnyside 2, Yakima Valley Peppers 1 (YVP highlights: Joel Godina 0 ER, 10 K; Ethan Hyatt 2-3).
Yakima Valley Peppers 16, Sunnyside 8 (YVP highlights: Logan Stevenson 2-5, run, 3 RBI; Joel Godina 2-4, 3b, 3 runs, RBI; Steven Johnson 2 RBI; Jonathan Rominger 2-4, 2 RBI; Isaac Frula 1-2, 2 RBI).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CBBN
LATE SATURDAY
EISENHOWER 55, EASTMONT 33: At Eisenhower, Kiana Yesiki’s 22 points led the way for the Cadets, who leveled their league record at 3-3.
Eisenhower plays at Davis on Tuesday to finish the regular season and will open play in the district tournament on Thursday.
EISENHOWER — Kiana Yesiki 22, Navaeh Lopez 10, Serna 8, Rodriguez 7, Tobiness 6, Ochoa 2, Sanchez 0, Cortez 0, Rodriguez 0.
EASTMONT — Bauman 8, Chandler 8, Files 5, Weems 5, Schmitten 5, Templeton 2, Vara 0, Esquivel-Garcia 0, Bergan 0, Talley 0, Piepel 0, Cellan 0.
BOYS BASKETBALL
CBBN
LATE SATURDAY
EASTMONT 57, EISENHOWER 40: At Eisenhower, Isaac McDonald netted 20 points and collected seven rebounds for the Cadets, who close out the regular season on Tuesday hosting Davis.
EASTMONT — Schneider 5, Esparza 2, Eamon Monahan 17, Spencer Heimbigner 12, Weirsma 3, Easley 4, Gallaher 2, Cael Flanagan 12.
EISENHOWER — Howes 8, Davis 2, Miller 0, Garent 3, Herrera 0, Simmons 0, Schwem 4, Tasker 1, Berumen 2, Isaac McDonald 20.
Eastmont 10 17 16 14 — 57
Eisenhower 11 7 9 13 — 40
Highlights: McDonald (E) 7 rebs.