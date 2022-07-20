PASCO — The Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak finished its regular season on a high note with a convincing road sweep of the Tri-City Badgers on Wednesday.
The Pak extended its winning streak to six games heading into this weekend's state tournament by beating the Badgers 25-2 in five innings and 22-2 in the nightcap, despite trailing 2-0 after four. RBI singles by Cade Gibson and Drew Johnson sparked a five-run fifth, and Yakima Valley put an exclamation point on the win with an 11-run seventh.
But their biggest inning came in the opener, when Jackson May's two-run double opened the floodgates for a 15-run fifth. He went 4-for-5 with two more doubles in the second game and Eian Peralta went 5-for-6 on the day with six runs and four RBI.
Johnson added four hits and seven RBI to help the Pak improve to 31-5. It will open the state tournament Friday night against Pullman at 4 p.m. in Spokane.
YV Game 1 highlights: Ryker Fortier 3-4, 4 runs, 3 RBI; Drew Johnson 2-4, 2b, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Derek Wolff 2-4, 2b, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Eian Peralta 3-3, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Adam Goodrich 3-4, 2b, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Jackson May 1-5, 2b, run, 3 RBI; Grant Chapman 2-3, 3 runs.
YV Game 2 highlights: Cade Gibson 4-6, 2b, run, 5 RBI; Johnson 2-6, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Wolff 1-2, 2b, run, RBI; Peralta 2-3, 3 runs, 2 RBI; May 4-5, 2 2b, 3 runs, 3 RBI; 3-5, 2 runs, RBI; Isaac Froula 2-6, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Joe Bugni 3-5, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Ty Moore 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI.
--
JUNIOR LEGION
Peppers to open against Mead
The Yakima Valley Peppers will face Mead in their first Junior Legion state tournament game, scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday night at Archer Field.
In their second game on Sunday, the Peppers will take on Blaine or I-5 Toyota Mt. Dew. The four teams on the other side of the bracket are CDA Lumberman, the Kennewick Phantoms, Gonzaga Prep and Lynden.
---
RECREATION
Franklin Park courts resurfaced
The city of Yakima announced the completion of its resurfacing project at the Franklin Park tennis courts on Wednesday.
A local family donated $5,000 in materials to improve the three tennis courts. They agreed to let pickleball club volunteers paint blue lines for six pickleball courts, although players will need to bring their own portable nets.
Another $8,000 for materials came from the city's Parks and Recreation budget. Parks and Recreation manager Ken Wilkinson said in a release that letting city staff complete all of the work saved "a substantial amount in labor costs."
City staff and volunteers converted three of Franklin Park's tennis courts into eight pickleball courts in 2019.
---
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.