MISSOULA, Mont. — Drew Johnson had a pair of hits and drove in four runs, and Cade Gibson added a pair of hits and two RBI as the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak scored seven runs in the first inning and beat Great Falls 10-4 to win the Mavericks Memorial Tournament.
The Pak racked up 13 hits for the second game in a row to back Jackson May, who pitched a complete game and gave up just five hits.
Yakima Valley (18-2) will host the Emily Harris Memorial Tournament beginning Wednesday.
CORVALLIS 8, YAKIMA PEPSI BEETLES 2: At Beaverton, Ore., the Beetles outhit Corvallis, but committed five errors in falling in the placing game. Nick Field was 1 for 2 with an RBI for Yakima.
Yakima (9-15) returns to action Tuesday for a pair of games at Walla Walla.
JUNIOR LEGION
BRENT EDWARDS TOURNAMENT
Yakima Valley Peppers 10, River City 3. YV highlights: Justin Busey 5 IP, 8 Ks; Braden Kotzin 1-2, 2 RBI; Beau Benjamin 2-2, RBI, 3 runs; Conner Speer 2-2, RBI, 2 runs; Mason Bailey 1-3, 2b, run.
Peppers 5, Chehalis 3. YV highlights: James Hull 1-2, RBI, 3 runs; Drayke Seward 2 RBI; Anthony Renteria 1-2 2b, run; Evan Ancira RBI.
GOLF
Murray records ace
Isaiah Murray got his first hole-in-one Saturday at Suntides.
Murray used a 9-iron to ace the 148-yard No. 3 hole and the shot was witnessed by Justin Rocha and Nate Murray.
AUTO RACING
Nitro Nights
Saturday’s results
Blown Alcohol Thunder — A: 1, Brent Jones; 2, Dave Kroeker. B: 1, David Spease; 3, Jeff Cassell.
Jet Funny Car: EFX Sports Tomahawk.
Super Pro: 1, Bob Bundy; 2, Jim Van Cleve; semis, Kurtis Asbury, Wes McCoshum.
Pro: 1, TJ Loper; 2, Robert Steffen; semi, Andrew Valley.
Bike/Sled: 1, Karen Holloway; 2, Steve Kauffman; semis, Clyde Reeves, Dion Martin.
Sportsman: 1, Tom Loos; 2, Tapio Jaakola; semis, Larry Wilhelm, Michael Koch.
Absolute Auto Junior Thunder: 1, Katie Froud; 2, Emerie Sanchez, semi, Carter Ozuna.
Perry Tech Junior Street: 1, Michelle Brown; 2, Brittney Wagner; semis, Casey Smith-Apperson, Jacob Van Cleve.
