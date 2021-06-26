Thin on numbers in the second half and up against triple-digit heat, the Yakima United men faded late in a 3-1 loss to Tacoma Narrows in Evergreen Premier League soccer on Saturday at Sozo Sports Complex.
Luis Valle scored his third goal of the season in the 36th minute to give Yakima the early lead, which held up at halftime.
But after Eddie Na’s equalizer in the 50th minute, Tacoma took control when Yakima received a red card that reduced its roster to 10 players. Tacoma moved ahead with a penalty kick in the 79th minute and Na quickly followed with his second tally.
Yakima dropped its South Division record to 2-2-1 and will travel to Lacey on Saturday to play the Oly Town Artesians. Tacoma is now also 2-2-1.
• Saturday’s match between the Yakima United women and AC Chehalem Valley was postponed.
First half: 1, Yakima, Luis Valle (Mendoza), 36:00.
Second half: 2, Tacoma, Eddie Na, 50:00; 3, Tacoma, Velasco (PK), 79:00; 4, Tacoma, Na, 82:00.
INDOOR FOOTBALL
Canines fall to Idaho
The bad news is the Yakima Canines remained winless Saturday night, but the good news is they don’t have to play the Idaho Horsemen again this season.
After two losses at Idaho in its first five games, Yakima fell to the Horsemen 55-17 at the SunDome. Idaho improves to 5-1.
The Canines (0-6) have a bye this coming week and resumes American West Football Conference play on July 10 against the Oregon High Desert Storm in Redmond, Ore.
Oregon defeated the Tri-City Rush 44-41 on Saturday.
COLLEGES
Fitchett named All-West
Eisenhower graduate Tyler Fitchett, a senior at Saint Martin’s University, added another postseason honor with his selection to the NCAA Division II PING All-West Region Team.
Fitchett captured the GNAC title in April and was named the conference’s player of the year. He led the Saints to their first GNAC team title and a trip to the national championships. Fitchett had a conference average of 73.8 over 19 rounds and carded a low round of 69 three times.
JUNIOR LEGION
Friday’s gamesYakima Valley Peppers 13, Pullman 5 (YV: Isaac Froula 2 RBI; Steven Johnson 3-4, 2b, 5 RBI; James Hull 1-2, 2 RBI; Anthony Renteria 1-2, RBI; Carter Graham 2-3, run).
Yakima Valley Peppers 1, Stanwood 0 (YV: Jonathan Rominger 4 IP, Carter Graham 1P, Steven Johnson 2 IP combined 1-hitter; Johnson RBI).