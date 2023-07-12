A strong pitching performance and the bottom of the batting order powered the Yakima Pepsi Beetles to a league doubleheader sweep of the Pasco Riverdogs on Wednesday at Parker Faller Field.
In the opener, Zillah's Kaden Haffner didn't allow a run over five and a third innings as the Beetles won 6-1. Haffner recorded only one strikeout, but limited baserunners with four hits and no walks.
Without any extra-base hits, seven different Beetles each recorded a hit to string together four runs in the fourth and two in the fifth.
In the nightcap, Brayden Palmateer, Hunter Varela and Teghan Moser, the seventh, eighth and ninth hitters, combined for eight hits, three runs and four RBI as the Beetles rode a pair of four-run innings to a 10-7 win.
Xander Smith and Nick Field each singled, drove in a run and scored twice.
The Beetles (21-19, 2-4) travel to Pasco for another pair of league games Thursday.
Beetles highlights — Game 1: Teghan Moser 1-2, 2 RBI; Diego Arteaga 1-2, run, RBI; Kaden Taylor 1-3, RBI; Xander Smith 1-3, run; Nick Field 1-3, run, Jacob Rettig, 0-3, 2 runs; Hunter Varela 1-3, RBI. Game 2: Xander Smith 1-4, 2B, 2 runs, RBI; Moser 2-3, 2 RBI; Brayden Palmateer 3-3, 2 runs; Varela 3-4, 2 RBI, run.
WEST COAST LEAGUE
Pippins take nonleaguer
The Yakima Valley Pippins won their second straight nonleague matchup, beating Northwest Star 3-0 on Wednesday at the Orchard.
Tommy Eisenstat doubled as part of a two-hit night, driving in a run and scoring on a Maxim Fullerton two-RBI single.
Wyatt Adams and four relievers completed the shutout, striking out three over four innings. The five Pippins combined to surrender five hits and three walks.
The Pippins wrap a two-game series against the Nighthawks at 6:35 p.m. Thursday at the Orchard. They resume West Coast League play on the road Friday against Ridgefield.
Pippins highlights: Tommy Eisenstat 2-4, 2B, run, RBI; Maxim Fullerton 1-4, 2 RBI.
