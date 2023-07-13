PASCO — An explosive offensive performance helped the Yakima Pepsi Beetles split a league doubleheader with the Pasco Riverdogs on Thursday, winning the first game 18-4 before falling 4-3.
Thanks to three walks, two wild pitches, two hit batters, two singles and a double, the Beetles were up 6-0 in the opening game before recording an out. Yakima added two more runs that inning, and five more in the second, to put the game out of reach.
Branson Rozier tripled, singled and scored three times while driving in a pair, while Xander Smith and Braydon Palmateer each doubled and combined to drive in four and score four times.
The Beetles couldn't hold a 2-0 lead in the sixth inning in the night cap. After giving up three runs and the lead, the Beetles rallied to tie the game in the top of the seventh before allowing a walk-off hit in the bottom of the inning.
J'Den Briones was 2-4 with a run scored at the plate while throwing four scoreless innings as the starting pitcher.
The Beetles (22-20, 3-4) have a pair of league doubleheaders with the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak this weekend, with the Pak hosting Saturday at Archer Field and the Beetles hosting Sunday at Parker Faller Field. Both twin bills start at 5:30 p.m.
Beetles highlights— game 1: Xander Smith 1-2, 2B, 3 RBI, run; Branson Rozier 2-5, 3B, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Jacob Rettig 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Braydon Palmateer 2-3, 2B, 3 runs; RBI; Hunter Varela 1-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI. Game 2: J'Den Briones 2-4, run, 4 IP, 2 K, 4 H, BB; Rozier 1-3, 2B; Kaden Taylor, 1-3, 2B, run; Jacob Rettig 1-2, 2B, RBI; Nick Field 2-4, RBI; Diego Arteaga 2-4, run.
WEST COAST LEAGUE
Pippins win third in a row
The Yakima Valley Pippins completed a perfect three-game run through nonleague play Thursday at the Orchard.
The Pippins beat Northwest Star 8-2, completing a two-game sweep of the Nighthawks.
Maxim Fullerton and Josh Hankins each doubled and drove in a run, while Jake Borst singled, walked and scored twice.
Rece Allensworth got the start on the mound, pitching the first three innings and allowing a run. Devyn Hernandez got the middle three innings, punching out five and allowing just two baserunners. Derek McNary, Chris Clement and CJ Cloyer closed things out with an inning each.
Yakima Valley will return to its West Coast League slate on Friday at Ridgefield.
Pippins highlights: Maxim Fullerton 1-4, 2B; run, RBI; Owen Egan 1-4, run, RBI; Josh Hankins, 11-4, 2B, RBI; Jake Borst 1-3, 2 runs; Beck Maguire 1-3, run, 3 RBI.
MEETINGS
Phillips at Quarterback Club
Herald-Republic outdoor writer Rob Phillips will be the featured guest at next week’s Monday Morning Quarterback Club luncheon.
The meeting begins at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is invited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.