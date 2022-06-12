The Yakima Pepsi Beetles held on for a third-place finish at the Mike Hagert Memorial Tournament, beating Bellingham 10-8.
Caleb Coscarart and Xander Smith contributed two hits apiece to help the Beetles survive Bellingham's 7-run third inning. Yakima answered with three runs in the fourth inning and held on thanks to Jacob Rettig's 2 1/3 innings in relief with just one run allowed.
The Beetles also beat Bellingham 7-6 earlier on Sunday. They improved to 4-7 for the season.
Yakima highlights vs. Bellingham (Game 1): J. Terpstra 1-1, 2b, 2 runs.
Yakima highlights vs. Bellingham (Game 2): Caleb Coscarart 2-2, 4 RBI; Brayden Palmateer 1-3, 2b, RBI; Xander Smith 2-3, run.
UNAFFILIATED BASEBALL
Baseball Advantage drops two
Baseball Advantage struggled offensively in a pair of losses on Sunday.
They fell 5-0 to Aces Baseball Club and followed that with a 10-1 loss to Stanwood Cannos Junior Legion. Baseball Advantage totaled just three hits, all singles.
