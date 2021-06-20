COEUR D’ALENE — The Yakima Beetles lost both games of a doubleheader at Coeur d’Alene on Sunday to fall to .500 on the season.
The Lumbermen won the first game 10-2 before shutting out Yakima in the second game 10-0.
Cooper Hansen doubled and scored a run and Steven Rodriguez went 1 for 4 with a run scored for the Beetles (14-14) in the first game.
Xander Smith was the lone Yakima player to have multiple hits in a game as he finished 2 for 2 in the second contest.
The Beetles will open league play on Tuesday when they host Hanford for a doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m.
Coeur d’Alene 10, Yakima Beetles 2 (Yakima highlights: Brody Phillips 1-3; Cooper Hansen 1-1, 2b, run; Grayson McDaniel 1-4; Steven Rodriguez 1-4, run).
Coeur d’Alene 10, Yakima Beetles 0 (Yakima highlights: Brody Phillips 1-2; Jacob Manley 1-2; Keegan Edler 1-2; Steven Rodriguez 1-2; Xander Smith 2-2).
JUNIOR LEGION
Sunday’s Results
Yakima Valley Peppers 6, Stanwood 2 (Yakima Valley highlights: Mason Bailey 3-3, 2 RBI; Ryan Bair RBI-2b; Steven Johnson 2-4, RBI-2b).
Mt. Vernon 9, Yakima Valley Peppers 5 (Yakima Valley highlights: Anthony Renteria 2-run 2b; Sam Stephens 2-3, run, RBI; Joel Godina 2-4, RBI; Easton Hyatt 1-2, RBI).