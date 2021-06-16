WHITE SWAN — Senior Teal Soaring Eagle reached 1,000 career points while leading White Swan's boys past visiting River View 73-35 in an EWAC district quarterfinal Wednesday night.
Soaring Eagle scored 25 points and Bubba Watlamet added 14 for the Cougars, who also got eight points, seven assists, seven rebounds and three steals from Kupkana Leavitt. They advanced to Thursday's semifinal at Burbank, which beat Riverside Christian 83-32 on Wednesday.
RIVER VIEW — Bales 6, D. Olivera 0, Bush 6, Brown 0, Mendoza 9, Jude Senger 12, White 0, F. Olivera 0, Clinton 0.
WHITE SWAN — Frank 0, Sampson-Craig 6, Bubba Watlamet 14, Valdez 9, Leavitt 8, Ryan 2, Teal Soaring Eagle 25, Hull 1, ScabbyRobe 6, Dittentholer 2, Afraid of Bear 0, Shavehead 0.
River View=9=9=6=11=—=35
White Swan=24=16=19=14=—=73
Highlights: Kupkana Leavitt 7 assts, 7 rebs, 3 stls; Devin Sampson-Craig 5 assts, 3 stls; Roger Valdez 6 rebs.
---
CLE ELUM 56, MABTON 33: At Mabton, Gage Ellison scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the No. 1 seed Warriors in a quarterfinal matchup.
Cle Elum will host Dayton-Waitsburg in the semifinals and Mabton will conclude its season in a consolation game on Thursday at Kittitas, which lost to Dayton 50-38 on Wednesday.
In other non-district games, Tri-Cities Prep topped Highland 51-26 and Walla Walla Valley beat Granger 71-28.
CLE ELUM — Luke Chafin 12, Singer 0, Jo. Kelly 9, Johnson 0, Favero 7, Razee 5, Ja. Kelly 6, Montgomery 0, Bator 1, Gage Ellison 16.
MABTON — Vasquez 3, McCallum 2, Carreon 0, Andrez Zavala 18, Farias 2, Alltus 0, Bahena 8, Morrow 0, Ramos 0.
Mabton=9=6=12=6=—=33
Cle Elum=8=11=14=23=—=56
Highlights: Joel Kelly 19 rebs, 5 assts; Jake Kelly 6 rebs, 4 stls, 4 assts; Ellison 13 rebs.
---
GIRLS BASKETBALL
EWAC DISTRICT
MABTON 54, BURBANK 50: At Burbank, Esmerelda Sanchez posted a double-double with team-highs of 16 points and 14 rebounds to help the Vikings hold off the Coyotes.
Mabton will play in a semifinal at Granger on Thursday.
MABTON — Esmerelda Sanchez 16, Chavez 4, Bonewell 1, Kierrah Roettger 11, Amy Moreno 12, Garzon 8, Becerra 2, Torres 0.
BURBANK — Dyer 5, Lee 6, Stanley 3, Audri Kinsey 12, Jennifer Jacobo 17, Paiera 3, Curtis 0, Talley 4.
Mabton=9=11=14=20=—=54
Burbank=9=10=8=23=—=50
---
WRESTLING
Grizzlies beat ML
MOSES LAKE — Winning every match from 106 through 145, Sunnyside defeated Moses Lake 34-23 in CBBN action Tuesday night.
The Grizzlies finished unbeaten in league duals and will compete in the district tournament at Eisenhower on Thursday.
106: Jayden Jasso (S) for. 113: No match. 120: Michael Michel (S) for. 126: Eli Barajas (S) md. Dayton Regan, 11-1. 132: Alex Fernandez (S) d. Jonathan Tanguma, 5-3. 138: EJ Villanueva (S) p. Derek Grubb, 3:15. 145: Andrew Macias (S) d. Hunter White, 6-3. 152: Cameron Regan (ML) d. Nacho Payan, 12-9. 160: Austin Villanueva (S) d. Jayden Adame, 7-2. 170: Cruz Vasquez (ML) tf. Lenny Avalos, 16-0. 182: Max Zamora (ML) d. Octavio Ruiz, 5-3. 195: Brock Clark (ML) p. Jerdian Salazar, 5:25. 220: Everett Ashley (ML) for. 285: Mateo Armendariz (S) d. Saul Villa, 4-3.
---
SENIOR LEGION
Pak pitchers dominant in sweep
SELAH — The Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak picked up another doubleheader sweep, beating the Tri-City Reign 3-0 and 11-1 to push its record to 10-0. Johnny Hanses and Caden Herbst combined to throw 11 innings without giving up an unearned run.
Ryker Fortier delivered four hits with two doubles on the day and Drew Johnson hit an RBI triple for the Pak in Game 1. Eli Grange hit an RBI double in the second game.
Yakima Valley 3, Tri-City 0 (YV: Ryker Fortier 2-3, 2b; Drew Johnson, 3b, RBI; Derek Wolff 2b; Johnny Hanses 6 IP, 3 H.
Yakima Valley 11, Tri-City 1 (YV: Fortier 2 hits, 2b; Johnson 2 1b; Wolff 1b; Caden Herbst 5 IP, 0 ER; Adam Goodrich 1b, RBI; Eli Grange 2b, RBI.
---
JUNIOR LEGION
Wednesday's games
Yakima Junior Beetles 4, Stanwood 0 (Yak: Brayden Palmentier 1-3, 2 runs; Brody Phillips 2-3, run, RBI; Chase Hansen 2-3, run; Edward Messer 1-2, RBI; Kaden Taylor RBI; Trent Willsey 1-3, RBI; Zander Smith 1-2; Jacob Rettig 7 IP, H, 7 K.
Yakima Junior Beetles 16, Stanwood 5 (Yak: Palmentier run, RBI; Phillips 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Cash Haughton 1-2, run, RBI; Hansen 2-3, run, 3 RBI; Dakota Bauer 1-1; Messer 1-3, run, RBI; Taylor 2-3, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Kobe Taylor 3 runs; Tegan Moser 1-2, 2 runs, RBI.
---
BOWLING
CBBN
EISENHOWER 3, MOSES LAKE 0
At Nob Hill Lanes
Game scores: Eisenhower 727-465, Eisenhower 676-489, Eisenhower 568-566.
Eisenhower highlights: Ada Querin 497 (201), Haley Hammontree 507 (199), Kaylynn Jeffery 468 (197), Laurel Heesemann 247 game. Heesemann earns CBBN bowler of the year honors. Eisenhower improved to 4-2.