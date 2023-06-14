SELAH — Yakima Valley kept rolling as league play began Wednesday night.
The unbeaten Pepsi Pak cruised to another sweep, knocking off Pasco 10-4 and 10-2. Ty Estey came up one out short of a complete game in the opener before hitting two doubles and driving in a run to close out the night.
Cade Gibson added three hits, including a double, and two RBI in Game 1 and John Sullivan added two singles with three RBI for Yakima Valley (9-0). Next up is a return trip to Pasco for a doubleheader Thursday night.
Pak highlights — Game 1: James Hull 2-4, 2 runs; Cade Gibson 3-3, 2b, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Eian Peralta 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI. Game 2: Jackson May 2-3, 3 runs, RBI; John Sullivan 2-3, run, 3 RBI; Ty Estey 2-3, 2 2b, run, RBI.
Beetles swept againThe Yakima Pepsi Beetles returned home and lost two games to Tri-City for the second straight day Wednesday at Parker Faller Field.
A sixth-inning rally came up just short in a 5-4 loss, despite Kaden Taylor’s two singles. J’Den Briones went 3-for-4 with a double and scored twice in an 8-4 loss to close out the doubleheader.
Yakima will take a day off before hosting Spokane in its first game of the Bob Garretson Memorial Tournament Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Parker Faller Field.
Beetles highlights — Game 1: Kaden Taylor 2-4. Game 2: J’Den Briones 3-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Xander Smith 1-3, 2b, 2 RBI; Nick Field 2-3; Hunter Varela 2-3, run.
WCL BASEBALL
Pippins lose third straightNANAIMO, B.C. — Yakima Valley’s struggles kept getting worse in Nanaimo Wednesday night.
The Pippins suffered their worst loss of the season, falling 12-0 to the NightOwls. Yakima Valley’s lost seven of its last eight games after winning three of its first four.
Gabe Villaflor singled twice, including an infield hit to load the bases with two outs in the ninth inning. But Payton Graham lined out to left field to complete the Pippins’ second scoreless game of the summer.
Nanaimo broke it open thanks to Ethan Rivera’s three-run home run in the fifth inning. He added another three-run homer to cap off a four-run seventh.
Yakima Valley will try to avoid being swept for the first time this season in the series finale at Nanaimo Thursday night. Ethan Salscheider’s scheduled to make his third start of the season.
Pippins highlights: Gabe Villaflor 2-4.
