OTHELLO — Sophomore Ruby Rios and freshman Ruby Clark won individual titles with three consecutive pins to lead Toppenish to second place in Thursday's Eastern Washington girls regional tournament at Othello, which captured the team title on its home mats.
Clark won the 140-pound title, improving her season record to 16-0, and Rios took the 155 title while running her mark to 12-0. The Wildcats scored 107 points.
Davis freshman Lynette Espinoza used two quick pins to win the 100 bracket, and Eisenhower sophomore moved to 11-0 with two pins and a title at 170.
Team scores — Top 10: Othello 165, Toppenish 107, Davis 58, Sunnyside 52.5, West Valley 51, Eastmont 51, Hanford 51, Eisenhower 43, Newport 40, Moses Lake 39.
Local placers
100: 1, Lynette Espinoza (D). 105: 2, Emely Arreola (D). 110: 3, Gracie Pham (D). 115: 2, Haliyah Yanez (D); 3, Sydney Masengale (WV); 5, Jasmin Gonzalez (T). 120: 2, Marissa Riojas (T). 125: 5, Viviana Daniel (Su). 130: 2, Aleyda Rodriguez (Su). 135: 2, Casandra Hernandez (WV); 3, Lizbeth Velasco (T). 140: 1, Ruby Clark (T); 3, Josselyn Viveros (Ike); 4, Aiyanna Marquez (WV). 145: 3, Jocy Velasco (T); 6, Addie Mitchell (Ike). 155: 1, Ruby Rios (T); 2, Delilah Chavez (Su). 170: 1, Shealynn Spino (Ike); 3, Andrea Cortez (Su); 6, Jade Salgado (Ike).
---
SENIOR LEGION
Pak splits with Reign
SELAH — Drew Johnson clubbed a three-run home run and Eli Grange had four RBI as the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak defeated the Tri-City Reign 13-1 in the second game of a doubleheader Thursday night at Archer Stadium.
The Pak took its first loss of the season in the opener, 8-3.
Tri-City Reign 8, Yakima Valley 3 (YV: Ryker Fortier 2-run 1b; Drew Benjamin 1b; Johnny Hanses 1b).
Yakima Valley 13, Tri-City Reign 1 (YV: Fortier 2-2; Drew Johnson 2-3, 3-run HR; Eli Grange 2-3, 2b, 3b, 4 RBI; Adam Goodrich 2-3, 2b; Brady Steiner 1b; Alex Huber 1b, RBI; Grant Chapman 1b; Blake Steiner 5 IP, 6 K, 3 H).
---
JUNIOR LEGION
Thursday's games
Yakima Junior Beetles 22, Pasco River Dogs 12 (Yak: Kaden Haffner 2 runs, RBI; Braydan Palmantier 1-3, RBI, 3 runs; Cash Haughton 1-3, 2 RBI, 3 runs; Chase Hansen 3-5, 4 RBI, run; Dakota Bauer 2 runs; Damian Gama 2-4, 2b, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Edward Messer 2-2, 2b, 4 runs; Teegan Moser 1-3, 2 RBI, 3 runs; Xander Smith 2-3, 4 RBI, 2 runs.
Yakima Valley Peppers 10, Naches 0 (YV: Steven Johnson 6 IP, 8 K, 0 BB; Eian Peralta 3-3, 2b, 4 RBI; Logan Stevenson 1-3, 2 RBI; Froula 2b, 2 RBI)
Yakima Valley Peppers 24, Columbia Basin River Dogs 3 (YV: James Hull 4-6, 3b, 5 RBI; Easton Hyatt 4-5, 2 2b, 4 runs, 5 RBI; Isaac Froula 4-5, 5 runs, 4 RBI; Sam Stephens 2-2, 4 RBI; Jonathan Rominger 3 RBI).
---
MEETINGS
Staley at Monday QBs
Bruce Staley, president of Yakima Youth Baseball, will be the guest at the Yakima Monday Morning Quarterbacks luncheon next week. The meeting starts at 11:45 a.m. on Monday in the Players Club Lounge at SunTides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is welcome.