The Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak opened the American Legion AAA State Tournament with a 6-5 victory over Bellingham on Monday.
After Bellingham tied the game 5-5 in the top of the seventh inning, Drew Johnson doubled to start the bottom of the seventh and scored the winning run on Adam Goodrich’s RBI single.
Derek Wolff started the scoring for Yakima Valley with an RBI single in the first inning. After Bellingham scored a run in the second and third innings to lead 2-1, Johnny Hanses had an RBI single in the fourth to tie the game 2-2.
Bellingham scored two run in the top of the sixth before the Pak answered in the bottom of the inning with three runs and a 5-4 lead after a bases-clearing double by Drew Benjamin.
Yakima Valley’s Caden Herbst pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up four runs, three earned, while striking out four. Blake Steiner got the win.
Johnson finished 2 for 4 with two doubles, Goodrich was 3 for 4 with an RBI and Benjamin went 1 for 3 with a double and three RBI.
The Pak will play the Vancouver Mavericks on Tuesday.
At the American Legion AA State Tournament in Spokane, the Yakima Valley Peppers opened its postseason with a 14-1 victory against Centralia on Monday.
Pitcher Steven Johnson went 4 1/3 innings, allowing just two hits. On offense, he went 2 for 2 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI.
Sam Stephen had a three-run double, Joel Godina had three RBI and both Easton Hyatt and Isaac Frula finished with two RBI.
The Peppers will play the winner of Monday’s late game between Mt. Spokane and Lynden on Tuesday.