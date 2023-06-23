WALLA WALLA — Yakima Valley appears to have found at least one much-needed source of power in its lineup.
Jace Phelan has given a struggling offense a boost through consistent solid contact lately, and he delivered his biggest hit yet Saturday at Walla Walla. A three-run home run carried the Pippins to a 4-3 come-from-behind win, stopping a three-game losing skid.
Phelan also scored Yakima Valley’s first run on a Jake Borst RBI single after getting hit by a pitch to lead off the seventh inning, and he’s reached base in all 14 of his starts this summer. The Washington State first baseman has accounted for six of the Pippins’ 16 extra-base hits, including a pair of home runs over the past week.
Relievers Andrick Jones, Jackson Betancourt and Payton Graham combined to shut out the last-place Sweets while Yakima Valley erased a 3-0 deficit over the final three innings. The Pippins (7-12) will look to clinch their first series win since opening weekend when they return to Borleske Stadium at 5:35 p.m. Saturday.
Pippins highlights: Jace Phelan 1-3, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBI.
SENIOR LEGION
Beetles run-rule LakesideMOUNT VERNON — Xander Smith drove in five runs and the Yakima Pepsi Beetles rolled to a 13-2 win over Lakeside Recovery in six innings at Mount Vernon.
Kaden Taylor went 3-for-3 with a double and stole three bases for the Beetles in their first game at the Skagit Valley tournament. Jacob Rettig struck out 10 and didn’t issue any walks in five innings of work.
Yakima will play Diamond Sports on Saturday at 9 a.m. followed by either a quarterfinal or consolation in the afternoon.
Beetles highlights: Jacob Rettig 5 IP, 2 R, ER, 6 H, 10 K, 0 BB; Kaden Taylor 3-3, 2b, 3 runs, 3 sb, RBI; Xander Smith 2-3, run, 5 RBI.
Late rally sinks PakMISSOULA, Mont. — The Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak needed just one more out to stay unbeaten at the Mavericks Memorial Tournament Friday night.
Instead, the hosts stunned the Pak 6-5 thanks to a three-run rally, all with two outs. Three RBI singles and two walks gave Yakima Valley its third loss in seven games after an 11-0 start.
Grant Chapman went 2-for-3 and opened the scoring after a single in the first inning. The Pak (15-3) will look to bounce back against Great Falls Saturday at 11 a.m.
Pak highlights: Grant Chapman 2-3, 2 runs.
