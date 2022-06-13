SELAH — Jackson May had four RBI and Eian Peralta pitched five scoreless innings to lead the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak to an 11-0 victory over the Columbia River River Dogs on Sunday in the Mike Hagert Memorial Tournament at Archer Stadium.
The Pak was scheduled to play the River Dogs in the title game Sunday evening, but that game was postponed to Monday because of rain and then canceled when Columbia River was unable to make the return trip.
Adam Goodrich, Ryker Fortier and Ty Estey had two hits apiece, and Goodrich and Cade Gibson had two RBI each for the Pak, which will host North Idaho on Tuesday for a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader.
The Yakima Pepsi Beetles placed third in the weekend tournament, beating Bellingham twice on Sunday 7-6 and 10-8.
Caleb Coscarart was 2-for-2 with four RBI and Xander Smith and Teghan Moser also had two hits to help the Beetles beat Bellingham 10-8 in the placing final.
The Beetles will host Eastmont for a doubleheader on Wednesday and then host their annual Garretson tournament Thursday through Sunday.
YOUTH BASEBALL
Baseball Advantage drops two
Baseball Advantage struggled offensively in a pair of losses on Sunday.
They fell 5-0 to Aces Baseball Club and followed that with a 10-1 loss to Stanwood Cannons Junior Legion. Baseball Advantage totaled just three hits, all singles.
