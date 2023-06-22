MISSOULA, Mont. — Two pitchers making their first starts of the summer helped the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak start 2-0 in the Mavericks Memorial Tournament.
Ean Bedaul gave up just three hits in five shutout innings for a 10-0 win over Gonzaga Prep and John Sullivan didn’t allow an earned run in a 12-5 win over the Spokane Expos, despite some trouble stemming from four Pak errors. He struck out six and retired nine of the last 10 batters he faced to close out a complete game.
First-inning singles from Eian Peralta and Cade Gibson sparked the offense early and Jackson May doubled and drove in four runs to secure the run-rule victory. Peralta homered in the second game and Ryan Bair went 2-for-3 with a triple and 3 RBI.
Connor Speer added three hits in three at-bats against the Expos, including a double and three RBI. Yakima Valley’s scheduled to face tournament hosts Missoula Friday at 7 p.m.
Pak highlights — Game 1: Ean Bedaul 5 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 3 K; James Hull 2-2, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Jackson May 2-3, 2b, 4 RBI. Game 2: John Sullivan 7 IP, 0 ER, 5 H, 6 K, 2 BB; Eian Peralta 2-4, HR, 2 runs, RBI; Ryan Bair 2-3, 3b, run, 3 RBI; Ty Estey 2-3, run, RBI; Connor Speer 3-3, 2b, run, 3 RBI.
WCL BASEBALL
Pippins swept by RidgefieldTwo injuries to pitchers added even more frustration for the Yakima Valley Pippins in their third straight loss to Ridgefield Thursday night at Yakima County Stadium.
Selah’s Dylan Bishop appeared to re-aggravate his surgically repaired knee and Joey Harmon left with discomfort before the Raptors surged ahead to hand the Pippins a 4-1 loss. After winning the third game in three straight series, they failed to avoid getting swept for the first time this season.
Jace Phelan’s second double in two days led to an early 1-0 lead, and Bishop appeared up to the task of protecting it through three innings. But he went down near the first base line while running over to cover the bag on a ground ball that went just foul and limped off the field with some help from a coach.
Harmon didn’t give up a hit in 2 1/3 innings before leaving after one warmup pitch prior to the top of the seventh. He also gave up a run in the sixth on a wild pitch following an error.
The Pippins only recorded two hits and couldn’t find an answer to Ridgefield’s three-run eighth inning, which featured a hit batter, two walks and two singles. Yakima Valley fell to 6-12 as Ridgefield remained atop the South Division after its seventh straight win.
Only Walla Walla remains below the Pippins and the two teams are scheduled meet for a three-game series starting Friday night in Walla Walla. Yakima Valley’s Jaydon Tomas will be looking for his first win in his fourth start of the summer.
Pippins highlights: Dylan Bishop 3 2/3 IP, 0 R, 5 H, 2 K; Jace Phelan 1-4, 2b, run.
MEETINGS
English to talk Yakima MileEisenhower track and field coach Phil English, one of the organizers of the upcoming Yakima Mile, will be the featured guest at next week’s Monday Morning Quarterback Club luncheon.
The meeting starts at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is invited.
