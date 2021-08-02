The Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak will open play in the Northwest Regional Senior Legion tournament on Wednesday against the Billings Royals.
The Montana state tournament, which had two regional berths, ran two days later than Washington and concluded on Sunday with the Helena Senators beating the Royals 7-5 in the title game.
Helena won twice on Sunday to earn the program’s first state title in 18 years. The Royals have a 53-12 season record and had a 22-game win streak snapped at state.
The Pepsi Pak (42-9) won the Washington state title last Friday, beating Lakeside Recovery 10-8.
Yakima Valley and Billings will meet in the first game of the eight-team tournament at Hladky Memorial Stadium in Gillette, Wyo. First pitch is set for 9:30 a.m. local time.
MMA
Abeyta falls by decision
BILLINGS, Mont. — Yakima’s Shawn Abeyta dropped his first amateur bout in four fights Saturday night in the Fusion Fight League.
The 20-year-old Davis graduate fell by decision to Darien Robinson of Colorado Springs in the lightweight semifinals of the Rising Stars tournament. Robinson advanced to the final with a 7-3 record.
Abeyta (3-1), who beat Braeden Tovey in the Rising Stars quarterfinals in April, may fight again in the Fusion Fight League in two months.