MISSOULA, Mont. — The Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak narrowly avoided losing another lead in a 12-11 win over Great Falls Saturday afternoon.
Ty Moore’s two doubles and three RBI paced the Pak, which jumped ahead 11-4 after a seven-run third inning. His second double to bring home Joe Bugni proved critical after Great Falls scored in the seventh and ended the game with runners on second and third.
Eian Peralta and Ryan Bair also recorded doubles as part of their two-hit days, and John Sullivan went 2-for-3 with 2 RBI. Ty Estey recorded two hits as well to help Yakima Valley (16-3) win its third game in Missoula to stay in contention for Sunday night’s championship.
But before it can get there, the Pak will finish round robin play against the Spokane Cannons Sunday at 12:45 p.m.
Pak highlights: Eian Peralta 2-3, 2b, run; Ryan Bair 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; John Sullivan 2-3, run, 2 RBI; Ty Estey 2-4, run, RBI; Ty Moore 3-3, 2 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI.
Beetles win one of two
MOUNT VERNON — Teeghan Moser’s RBI single gave the Yakima Pepsi Beetles a 1-0 win over Diamond Sports before they lost 7-4 to Wilder Baseball Club in a Skagit Valley Tournament quarterfinal Saturday in Mount Vernon.
Three Yakima pitchers combined for a three-hit shutout, highlighted by Xander Smith’s four innings to earn the win. J’Den Briones went 3-for-3 against Wilder and the Beetles held an early lead before giving up three runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Yakima will play CBC Orange in a consolation game Sunday at 2 p.m.
Beetles highlights — vs. Diamond Sports: Xander Smith 4 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 2 BB, K; Teeghan Moser 1-2, RBI; vs. Wilder: J’Den Briones 3-3, 2 runs; Branson Rozier 2-3.
WCL BASEBALL
Pippins fall short at Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA — Yakima Valley’s bats went silent late in a 7-2 loss at Walla Walla Saturday night.
The Pippins recorded hits in each of the first four innings and even tied the game in the fourth on Gabe Villaflor’s RBI single. But Walla Walla quickly took back its lead and another RBI single by Josh Hankins in the seventh gave Yakima Valley its only hit the rest of the way.
Villaflor went 2-for-4 and Jace Phelan walked to extend his on-base streak to 15 starts. Yakima Valley once again failed to produce an extra-base hit and will look to win the series when Evan Hamberger takes the mound Sunday at 6:05 p.m.
Pippins highlights: Gabe Villaflor 2-4, RBI.
