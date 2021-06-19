Natalie Nagle's goal in the 87th minute lifted the Yakima United women to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Victory in the Northwest Premier League play on Saturday at the Sozo Sports Complex.
Yakima fell behind 2-1 early in the second half but Delaney Clement hit the equalizer in the 62nd minute. Gillian Martin scored Yakima's first tally in the 32rd minute.
Yakima, which avenged a 3-1 loss at Vancouver last weekend and improved to 2-1, will remain at home next Saturday hosting AC Chehalem Valley.
The Yakima United men earned a 2-2 draw at Vancouver Victory on Saturday, moving their Evergreen Premier record to 2-1-1. Yakima will also play at Sozo on Saturday, hosting the Tacoma Narrows.
---
ARENA FOOTBALL
Canines fall to Rush
Charging out to a 55-6 halftime lead, the undefeated Tri-City Rush went on to beat the Yakima Canines 82-12 in AWFC play Saturday night in the SunDome.
The Canines moved to 0-5 and will host the Idaho Horsemen on Saturday at 7 p.m.
---
SENIOR LEGION
Beetles sweep Medical Lake
SPOKANE — Greyson McDaniel had five hits for the day to help the Yakima Pepsi Beetles sweep Medical Lake, 7-6 and 12-4, in a nonleague doubleheader on Saturday.
McDaniel had a double, two RBI and three runs scored, and Stevan Rodriquez put together a double, three RBI and two runs for the day.
The Beetles play at Coeur d'Alene on Sunday.
Yakima Pepsi Beetles 7, Medical Lake 6 (Yak: Braden Palmantier run, Chase Hansen 1-2, 3b, RBI; Cooper Hansen 1-4, RBI; Damian Gama 1-1; Dillon Morrow 2-2, run; Greyson McDaniel 2-3, run; Jacob Manley 1-3, 2b, run; Kaden Taylor 1-2, RBI, run; Kobe Taylor 1-3, RBI, run; Stevan Rodriquez 1-3, 2b, RBI, run).
Yakima Pepsi Beetles 12, Medical Lake 4 (Yak: Palmantier 1-2, run; Hansen 1-4, RBI, run; Morrow 1-3, 2 RBI, run; Edward Messer 1-2, 2b, 2 RBI, run; McDaniel 3-4, 2b, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Keegan Edler 3-3, 3b, RBI, 2 runs; Kobe Taylor 1-2, RBI, run; Rodriquez 1-2, 2 RBI, run; Teghan Moser 1-3, 2 runs).
---
JUNIOR LEGION
Friday's games
Yakima Valley Peppers 10, Mt. Spokane 0 (YV: Luke Jenkins 5 IP (CG), 4 K, 0 BB; Eian Peralta 3-3, 4 RBI; Steven Johnson 3-3, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Easton Hyatt 2-4, RBI; Carter Graham 2-3, run).
Yakima Valley Peppers 9, Mt. Spokane 5 (YV: Ryan Bair 2-run 2b; Grahama 1-2, 2b, 2 RBI; Sam Stephens 1-3, RBI).