SELAH — Ryker Fortier’s two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak to a 6-5 win over the Spokane Crew in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday night at Carlon Park.

Down 5-4, Derek Wolff got the rally started by drawing a walk and Eli Grange followed with a double to set the stage for Fortier’s game-winning hit.

Starter Austin Tolliver struck out five and Hayden Groth picked up the win in relief.

Auto racing

Renegade Raceway

Street Legal Drags Friday’s results

Street Legal — Winner: Grant Crosswhite 0.057 RT, 11.199 ET, 111.85 MPH, 11.14 DI. Runner-up: Ralph Sanchez 0.097, 13.811, 103.97, 13.78. Semifinals: Walt Pearce, Larry Wilhelm.

Mopar — Winner: Craig Klages. Runner-up: David Denning. Semifinals: Ken Imthurn.

Street Bike — Winner: Terry Holloway 0.064, 11.680, 107.78, 11.48. Runner-up: JR Chinn 0.181, 11.947, 112.58, 11.82.

High School — Winner: Delaney Russell (Eisenhower) 0.345, 17.502, 79.59, 17.36. Runner-up: Alyssa Garza (White Swan).

All Run — Winner: Joe Ritchie 0.062, 11.214, 116.97, 11.18. Runner-up: Will Willingham 0.126, 8.262, 152.54, 8.30. Semifinals: Dustin Brewington, Damien Chinn.