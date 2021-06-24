Grayson McDaniel was 4-for-4 with a triple, three runs scored and four RBI as the Yakima Pepsi Beetles cruised to an 18-5 win over the Spokane Cannons on opening day of the Garretson Memorial baseball tournament on Thursday at Parker Faller Field.
Keegan Edler also enjoyed a big day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a triple, three runs and three RBI. The Beetles had six other players with at least two RBI.
Yakima will play a doubleheader in the eight-team tournament on Friday, facing Wilder Baseball at 4:30 p.m. followed by the Northwest Bandits at 7.
The tournament continues through the weekend with placing games on Sunday.
Yakima 18, Spokane Cannons 5 (Yak: Braden Palmantier 2-3, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Chase Hansen 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Edward Messer 1-2, run, 2 RBI; Grayson McDaniel 4-4, 3b, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Jacob Manley 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Kaden Taylor 1-3, run; Keegan Edler 3-4, 3b, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Kobe Taylor 1-2, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Teegan Moser 2-5, 2 runs, 2 RBI).
Thursday's other scores: Hanford 3, River Dogs 1; NW Bandits 12, Wilder 6; Chaffey 10, Spokane Bandits 2; NW Bandits 1, Spokane Cannons 0; River Dogs 6, Chaffey 5.
---
Pak open 2-0 in tourney
MISSOULA, Mont. — Starters Blake Steiner and Wyatt Johnson threw back-to-back complete games with no earned runs as the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak won two games to open the Missoula Mavericks Memorial tournament on Thursday.
Steiner pitched six innings with eight strikeouts in a 9-1 win over Evanston, Wyo., and Johnson threw five frames in a 10-0 victory over Centennial, Idaho.
Ryker Fortier had four hits for the day and Drew Johnson had three RBI for the Pak (16-2), which plays Lewiston on Friday.
Yakima Valley 9, Evanston 1 (YV: Ryker Fortier 1-2, RBI; Drew Johnson 1-1, 2 RBI, 3b; Derek Wolff 2-3, 2 RBI; Jayden Klebaum 2-3, 2b, 2 RBI; Blake Steiner CG, 6 IP, 8 K, 3 hits, 0 ER).
Yakima Valley 10, Centennial 0 (YV: Ryker Fortier 3-3, RBI; Drew Johnson 1-3, RBI; Adam Goodrich 2-3, RBI; Jackson May 2-3, RBI; Wyatt Johnson 5 IP, CG, 3 hits).
---
MEETINGS
Dufault at Monday QBs
Don Dufault, president of the SunTides Men’ Golf Club and a board member of Yakima Youth Baseball, will be the guest of the Yakima Monday Morning Quarterback Club at its weekly luncheon next week. The meeting starts at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at SunTides. Lunch service is available, and the public is welcome.