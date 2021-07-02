HELENA, Mont. — The Yakima Pepsi Beetles opened the four-day Keith Sell tournament with an 8-5 setback against the Butte Miners on Friday.
Greyson McDaniel was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Jacob Manley had an RBI double for the Beetles, who moved to 20-18 for the season and 0-1 in the six-team tourney.
Yakima will play Billings at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and then a pool-play doubleheader on Sunday, facing Great Falls and host Helena.
• In Selah on Saturday, the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak will open the Emily Harris Memorial tournament with two games, taking on the Tri-City Reign at 5 p.m. followed by the Tri-City Badgers at 7:30.
Butte Miners 8, Yakima Beetles 5 (Yakima: Chase Hansen run; Edward Messer RBI; Greyson McDaniel 2-3, RBI; Jacob Manley 1-4, 2b, run, RBI; Keegen Edler 1-2, run, RBI; Stevan Rodriquez 1-3, run, RBI; Trent Willsey 1-2).
JUNIOR LEGION
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Yakima Valley Peppers 14, Gonzaga Prep II 0 (YV: Combined no-hitter for Isaac Froula, Easton Hyatt, Mason Bailey; Steven Johnson 4-4, 2b, 4 RBI; Yesac Yad Jr. 4-4, 2b, 3b, HR; Bailey 2-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Joel Godina 2 RBI; James Hull 2 RBI)
Yakima Valley Peppers 9, West Valley (Spokane) 1 (YV: Godina 5 IP, 5 K, ER; Froula 2-4, 2b, 4 RBI; Cire LLuh 4-4 2b, 3b, HR, 2 RBI; Hull 3-4, 2 runs; Even Johnson 2-3, RBI)
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Tri-Cities boys rally for win
KENNEWICK — Yakima’s boys started fast and held the pace, but the Tri-Cities owned the final three minutes and that made all the difference.
Finishing on a 20-1 run, the Tri-Cities roared by Yakima and its thin roster to earn an 82-72 victory in the Media Classic at Kamiakin High School on Thursday.
Walla Walla’s Michael Cornia was 12-for-18 from the field and scored 26 points for the Tri-Cities, which trailed 71-62 with 3:17 remaining.
Despite being limited to eight players with Zillah’s Clay Delp and Toppenish’s Jason Grant involved in tournaments with their high school teams, Yakima was in charge for much of the contest as White Swan’s Teal Soaring Eagle and West Valley’s Logan Kinloch leading the way.
Soaring Eagle, recently named MVP of the EWAC West, broke out for most of his team-high 22 points in the first half as Yakima led 20-11 after one quarter and 33-30 at the break. The four-year starter for the Cougars hit five 3-pointers for the game and added seven rebounds.
Then Kinloch heated up with three of his five 3-pointers in the third quarter. Eisenhower’s Isaac McDonald scored back-to-back baskets early in the final period for a 67-55 lead, and Kinloch buried another triple for a 71-62 advantage with 3:17 left.
But that’s as far as Yakima’s energy lasted as the Tri-Cities caught fire for the big finish in a 33-point fourth quarter.
Soaring Eagle and Kinloch combined to make 10 of 15 shots from the arc, but the Tri-Cities countered with a stout inside game and 59-40 advantage on the boards. Kinloch also had a team-high eight rebounds and three assists.
YAKIMA — Gutierrez 4, Jones 3, McClure 0, Cluff 7, Daniel Singleterry 10, Logan Kinloch 17, Teal Soaring Eagle 22, McDonald 9. Totals 26-68 6-12 72.
TRI-CITIES — Caufield 9, Dickinson 9, Gladney 4, McClure 4, Michael Cornia 26, Woodard 4, Kinsey 6, Trey Arland 10, Jayden Martinez 10. Totals 34-87 7-11 82.
Yakima 20 13 25 14 — 72
Tri-Cities 11 19 19 33 — 82
Yakima highlights: Kinloch 5 3p, 8 rebs, 3 assts; Soaring Eagle 5 3p, 7 rebs; Isaac McDonald 5 rebs; Jackson Cluff 5 rebs, 3 stls; Kory McClure 3 assts.