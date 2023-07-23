CENTRALIA — One day after the pitching faltered at the last possible moment, the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak survived thanks to an outstanding performance on the mound in the Senior Legion state tournament.
Eian Peralta's complete game two-hitter carried the Pak to a 1-0 win over the Spokane Cannons in an elimination game at Centralia. The Selah righthander struck out 11 and walked only two while throwing 92 pitches.
An error and a walk to start the second inning gave the Cannons their best scoring opportunity, but a foul bunt pop up and a groundout kept runners at first and second. Peralta struck out the final batter to get out of the jam.
The Pak's game-winning rally happened with two outs in the fifth inning, when Ty Moore, James Hull and Grant Chapman delivered consecutive singles to load the bases. Moore scored on a wild pitch before the inning ended.
Peralta retired 12 of the last 14 batters he faced to close out the game, avoiding another two-out rally like the one Lakeside Recovery used to erase a two-run deficit before beating the Pak in extra innings on Saturday. Ace Steven Johnson allowed four runs, although only one of them was earned due to an error.
Yakima Valley (30-9) will face the Tri City Titans in an elimination game Monday at 3 p.m. The two teams split a pair of doubleheaders during the regular season.
Pak highlights: Eian Peralta 7 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 11 K, 2 BB; Grant Chapman 2-3.
Peppers come up short
MOUNT VERNON — The Yakima Valley Peppers couldn't quite finish off the Kennewick Phantoms after a late rally in a 4-3, eight-inning loss Saturday at Mount Vernon in the Junior Legion state tournament.
Justin Busey's two-out single plus an error in the bottom of the seventh scored two runs, allowing Yakima Valley to send the game to extra innings. Adam Garcia hit an RBI single but the Peppers left the tying run at second base in the eighth inning.
Rowdy Mullins struck out six while allowing only three hits and one run in five innings for Yakima Valley. Busey and Colby Graham contributed two hits each.
The Peppers (44-6) fell into the consolation bracket and will face Mt. Spokane in an elimination game Monday at noon.
