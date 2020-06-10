BeetlesTease.jpg

Yakima Herald-Republic file.

 Yakima Herald-Republic file

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Yakima Pepsi Beetles scored six runs over the sixth and seventh innings to beat the Idaho Falls Tigers 10-3 on the first day of the Bozeman Tournament.

John McDonald was 2 for 4 with a triple and RBI and struck out six batters to key a committee effort on the mound.

Jojo Gonzalez had two hits, doubled and scored a run, Lane Damron stole three bases, scored two runs and knocked in another and Caleb Cosacarart tripled and drove in two runs.

The Beetles return to action Thursday morning at 9 against Gillette, Wyo., and play host Bozeman at 3:30.

Pak wins opener

Can’t recall when your school won that state title? Need to settle a bet? One place for decades of Valley sports.

SELAH — The Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak used a seven-run fifth inning to beat Kennewick 12-7 in the first game of Wednesday night’s doubleheader at Carlon Park.

Results of the second game were not available at press time.

Brady Helgeson keyed the rally with a two-run triple and Drew Johnson doubled in a pair of runs.

Brandon Bruner was 2 for 3 with a double and RBI, Nate Gutierrez had two hits and an RBI and Derek Wolff had a two-run single for Yakima Valley.

Austin Tolliver notched the win for the Pak, which improved to 5-4 and hosts Centralia on Thursday night in a doubleheader starting at 5:30.