RENO — The Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak overcame an early seven-run deficit to beat the Chico Nuts 9-8 on Friday afternoon and improve to 3-0 at the Josh Anderson Memorial tournament.
The Nuts scored seven runs in the top of the second inning, but the Pak answered with three in the bottom of the frame and added another four in the fifth.
Yakima Valley won the game in the seventh when Ryker Fortier scored on a passed ball.
Fortier and Eli Grange each had three hits and an RBI for the Pak, which plays the River Park (Sacramento) Eagles at 1 p.m. Saturday and the Reno Knights at 3:30.
Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak 9, Chico Nuts 8 (YV: Ryker Fortier 3-4, 2b, RBI; Derek Wolff 2-3, 2 RBI; Eli Grange 3-4, 3b, RBI; Drew Denjamin 2-4).
JUNIOR LEGION
Wednesday’s Games
Yakima Valley Peppers 2, Kennewick Phantoms 0 (YV: Eian Peralta CG, 5 K, H; Easton Hyatt 1-3, 2 RBI; Sam Stephens 2-3, run)
Kennewick 7, Yakima Valley 6 (YV: Mason Bailey 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Stephens RBI 2b)
Thursday’s Games
Yakima Valley Peppers 8, Pendleton 7 (YV: Hiatt 3 IP, 0 R, 3 K; Steven Johnson 3-3, 2b, 2 RBI; Joel Godina 2-4, 2b, 2 runs; Peralta 2-4, RBI)
Pendleton 11, Yakima Valley 3 (YV: Peralta 2-4, run; Jonathan 1-2, RBI)