RENO, Nev. — Two bad innings forced the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak to settle for fourth place in the Josh Anderson Tournament on Sunday.
The Pak couldn't overcome giving up four runs in the fourth and six in the sixth in a 10-6 loss to Cardinal Newman.
Eian Peralta, who tripled, singled and drove in three runs was named to the all-tournament team.
Before their Sunday loss, the Pak beat Cardinal Newman 9-5 and fell to the Chico Nuts 13-6 on Saturday to reach the placing game.
Peralta also tripled in the Pak's first matchup against Cardinal Newman, driving in two runs and scoring once. Mason Bailey added two hits, a walk, a run scored and three RBI, while Jackson May tripled, doubled, scored a run and drove one in. Naches Valley's Luke Jenkins gave up a pair of earned runs over five innings, and Johnny Rominger got the final three outs, giving up three unearned runs.
Peralta and Rominger combined to give up all the runs in the loss to Chico, though each contributed offensively. Rominger doubled, scored and drove in a pair, and Peralta collected a hit, two walks and two runs.
The Pak have a bit of a break before a pair of weekend doubleheaders with the Yakima Pepsi Beetles. The Pak host Saturday in Selah and the Beetles host Sunday. Both twin bills start at 5:30 p.m.
Pak highlights — vs. Cardinal Newman (Saturday): James Hull 0-2, 2 BBs, 2 runs; Jackson May 2-4, 3B, run, RBI; Eian Peralta 1-1, 3B, BB, run, 2 RBI; Ty Moore 0-1, 3 BBs, 2 runs; Steven Johnson 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB, run; Mason Bailey 2-3, 3 RBI, run, BB. vs. Chico Nuts: Grant Chapman 2-4; Peralta 1-2, 2 BBs, 2 runs; Moore 0-1, 2 BBs, 2 runs; Johnson 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI, Johnny Rominger, 1-2, BB, 2B, run, 2 RBI. vs. Cardinal Newman (Sunday): Hull 2-4, run; Peralta 2-4, 3B, 3 RBI; Johnson 2-3, 2 RBI, run; Moore 1-3, 2B, run.
Beetles split Firecracker weekend
The Yakima Pepsi Beetles maintained their .500 record with a win 3-2 over Wenatchee Valley on Saturday and a 7-1 loss to the Lewis-Clark Twins on Sunday in the Firecracker Tournament at Parker Faller Field.
A three-run second inning was enough offense behind East Valley's Kaden Taylor against Wenatchee. The Red Devil went the distance, allowing just one earned run while striking out six and scattering six hits an a walk.
East Valley's Nick Field collected two hits, with his first starting the rally in the second frame.
On Sunday, the Beetles surrendered three runs in each of the first two frames and were unable to claw their way back into striking distance.
J'Den Briones recorded his second two-hit game of the weekend.
The Beetles will be back at Parker Faller on Wednesday for a doubleheader with Pasco starting at 5:30 p.m.
Beetles highlights — vs. Wenatchee: Kaden Taylor 7 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 6 K, 1 BB; Nick Field, 2-3, run; J'Den Briones 2-3; Branson Rozier 1-2, run, RBI, BB. vs. Lewis-Clark: Briones 2-3=; Teghan Moser run, Justus Baker 1-1, RBI.
