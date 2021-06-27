The Yakima Pepsi Beetles came up short in the championship game at the Garretson Memorial baseball tournament on Sunday, falling to Chaffey 10-8 at Parker Faller Field.
Brody Phillips went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBI and Steven Rodriquez finished 2 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBI.
The Beetles finished 3-2 in the tournament and host The Dalles for a doubleheader on Tuesday.
At the Mavericks Memorial tournament in Missoula, Mont., the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak finished in third-place with a 9-1 victory against the Washington County Warriors.
Drew Johnson went 1 for 3 with a triple and two RBI, Alex Huber was 2 for 4 with three RBI and Blake Steiner finished 3 for 4 with two RBI. Pak pitcher Jackson May gave up one hit in five innings while striking out five for the win.
Yakima Valley (18-3) plays a doubleheader at Hanford on Wednesday.
Garretson
tournament
Chaffey 10, Yakima Beetles 8 (Yak: Brody Phillips 3-4, HR, run, 3 RBI; Chase Hansen run; Greyson McDaniel 1-5, run; Jacob Manley 1-4, 2b, run; Kaden Taylor 1-3; Keegan Edler run; Steven Rodriquez 2-4, 3 runs, 2 RBI).
Sunday’s other scores: NW Bandits 3, Hanford 1; Wilder 10, River Dogs 1; Spokane Bandits 4, Spokane Cannons 1
Mavericks
tournament
Yakima Valley 9, Washington County Warriors 1 (YV: Ryker Fortier 1-3, 2b; Drew Johnson 1-3, 3b, 2 RBI; Derek Wolff 1-3; Nate Gutierrez 2-3, RBI; Alex Huber 2-4, 3 RBI; Blake Steiner 3-4, 2 RBI; Jackson May 5 IP, 1 hit, 5 K, win; Jack Jenkins 1 IP, save).
JUNIOR LEGION
Sunday’s Game
Mt. Vernon 10, Yakima Valley Peppers 6 (YV: Steven Johnson 2-3, 2b, 2 RBI; Joel Godina 1-1, 2 runs, RBI).
Saturday’s Game
Yakima Valley Peppers 7, Wilder Baseball Club 1 (YV: Carter Graham 3-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Mason Bailey 2-2, RBI; Steven Johnson 1-2, RBI; Isaac Frula 1-2, 3 runs).