KENNEWICK — Each day gets better and better, which is exactly how to win a Senior Legion state baseball tournament.
It's a template the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak knows extremely well.
Starter Johnny Hanses allowed just one hit over 6.2 innings, the offense struck quick again with two runs in its first at-bat, and the Pak eliminated the host Kennewick Bandits with a 5-0 victory Thursday night at Roy Johnson Field.
Now at 4-0 in the tournament, the Pepsi Pak has two chances to win the title on Friday against old rival Lakeside Recovery, which Yakima Valley beat 5-2 on Wednesday. With Friday's high temperature in Kennewick expected to reach 109, the title game is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. with a second game, if necessary, to follow quickly after.
In Thursday's first game, Lakeside Recovery eliminated the Vancouver Mavericks 9-6.
The Pak plated two runs in the first inning, including an RBI triple by Drew Johnson, and added another three runs in the fifth on a wild pitch and error. Hanses and Kennewick starter Gaven Mattson, who allowed just two hits, had four strikeouts each.
The Pak (40-6) is aiming for the program's fourth state title since 2014 and seventh overall. Friday's state champion will qualify for next week’s Northwest regional tournament in Gillette, Wyo.
At the Junior Legion state tournament in Spokane, the Yakima Valley Peppers also played in Thursday’s nightcap and lost 5-2 to Coeur d’Alene Red. Eian Peralta was 2-for-4 with an RBI double for the Peppers, who finished their season 33-20.