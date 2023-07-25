MOUNT VERNON — A dominant pitching performance kept the Yakima Valley Peppers alive for another day at the Junior Legion state tournament Tuesday in Mount Vernon.
Hudson Fries threw a complete game one-hitter to help Yakima Valley eliminate the Mead Panthers with a 4-0 win. The West Valley righthander struck out seven batters for the Peppers in their second straight shutout following a 4-3 loss to Kennewick Sunday afternoon.
Drayke Seward went 2-for-2 with a double and a walk to lead Yakima Valley’s offense, which took advantage of two-out errors for all of its runs. Beau Benjamin singled and scored to give the Peppers a first-inning run for the third time in four days.
They’ll play another elimination game at 3 p.m. Wednesday against host Mount Vernon, which beat Kennewick to stay alive on Tuesday. Another win for Yakima Valley (46-6) would mean a rematch with Kennewick Wednesday night with a berth in Thursday’s championship game on the line.
Coach Chris Keller said he expects Justin Busey or Julian Godina to take the mound for the Peppers.
Peppers highlights: Hudson Fries 7 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 7 K, 3 BB; Drayke Seward 2-2, 2b, run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.