As a first-year coach of a storied program that hasn’t had a winning season in six years, Roger Guzman faces challenges for the present and future but likes what he sees in the Yakima Pepsi Beetles so far.
Especially at the plate. In six games, the Beetles have scored 53 runs on 57 hits.
“These kids are competitors and it doesn’t matter who’s on the mound, which is a good place to start from,” he said. “Guys are hitting with confidence, taking walks, and doing what they can to help the team. We’re putting a lot of work into controlling what we can control.”
Making Guzman’s challenge a bit steeper is something he can’t control and marks an historic shift in the foundation of the program.
For the first time there are no Davis players on the Senior team. The core of the Pirates have opted to stay with the Yakima Valley Dirt Dawgs’ 16U and 18U squads run by Baseball Advantage and Davis coach Jay Gainer.
“At our fall turnout we had only three Davis kids and by the spring we got word they probably wouldn’t be with us,” said Guzman, who is Eisenhower’s head coach. “A lot of those kids came up with the Dirt Dawgs and they’re loyal to their coach, I understand that. There are no hard feelings.”
The impact isn’t just that the Beetles aren’t drawing from the county’s largest school but that Yakima still counted Davis’ enrollment toward its maximum allowed under Legion rules. Had they dropped Davis’ numbers, the Beetles could have drawn from Grandview and Prosser.
But Guzman still has a veteran roster of 18 players with a big contribution from East Valley, which has eight players. Eleven of the 18, including five from East Valley, were on last year’s team. The decline in Davis players was noticeable on the 2021 summer team with just four Pirates on the roster.
The Beetles have five players from Eisenhower, including three-year veterans and 2021 graduates Caleb Coscarart and Stevan Rodriguez. Both made pitching starts against the River City A’s on Wednesday and Thursday, and Jacob Rettig and Eddie Messer from La Salle are second-year pitchers who each had a start in the Ephrata tournament last week.
“Our main focus is getting these kids to buy into one thing — that the team is first,” Guzman said. “We want the guys to show up each day, work hard, sacrifice for the team and enjoy all that. We have a lot of tournaments and that’s the best time to build a team, especially on the road. There’s time to grow together and spent time together. Once you develop that type of bond, it gets fun.”
The Beetles are already playing in their second tournament and will be in the Pepsi Pak’s Hagert field on Saturday and Sunday. At Parker Faller Field, Yakima will host its annual Garretson (June 16-19) and Firecracker (July 7-10) tournaments.
The Central Washington League has shrunk down to just two teams — the Beetles and Pak — and that four-game series is slated for July 16-17. The eight-team Senior Legion state tournament will be held in Spokane.
