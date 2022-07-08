Kaden Haffner pitched a two-hitter over seven innings but Colin McBride's 12 strikeouts lifted Lakeside Recovery's Babe Ruth team to a 3-2 win over the Yakima Pepsi Beetles in Friday's nightcap at the Firecracker Wood Bat Classic.
The Beetles had the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning with two outs but McBride got out of the jam with a game-ending groundout.
Haffner struck out six.
Earlier on Friday, Rival Baseball defeated the Beetles 10-4. Simon Johnston was 2-for-2 with two RBI for Yakima (12-21), which plays Sawtooth Catch from Idaho on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Parker Faller Field.
Yakima highlights — Lakeside Babe Ruth: Jacob Rettig 1-2, 2 RBI; Kaden Haffner CG, 7 IP, 2 hits, 2 ER, 4 BB, 6 K. Rival Baseball: Teghan Moser 2 runs; J'Den Briones 1-3, 2 runs; Simon Johnston 2-2, 2 RBI.
-
BOISE CATCH 13, YAKIMA VALLEY 3: At Reno, after a pair of one-run victories on Thursday the Pak struggled against Boise Catch and its 16-hit offense in the five-inning game Friday night in the Josh Anderson Memorial tournament.
John Sullivan had two RBI and Adam Goodrich had two hits for the Pak, which moves to 2-1 in the tournament and 27-4 overall.
YV highlights: Eian Peralta 1-3, 2b, run, 4 IP; Adam Goodrich 2-3, run, RBI; John Sullivan 1-2, 2 RBI.
-
BASEBALL ADVANTAGE 6, RIVER CITY THUNDER 2: Haven Sageal threw four scoreless innings and Nathan Gonzalez had two hits and two runs scored in BA's victory.
On Thursday, Baseball Advantage split with Wenatchee Valley, winning the opener 8-6 and falling in the nightcap 9-7. Brian Alcazar was 3-for-3 with three RBI in the setback.
BA highlights: Haven Sageal 4 IP, 1 hit, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 K, 1-3, run; Dominik Martinez 1-1, 2b, RBI; Trent Willsey 2-3; Nathan Gonzalez 2-3, 2 runs; Deklin Graham 2-3, run, RBI.
-
JUNIOR LEGION
Thursday's games
Yakima Valley Peppers 9, Yakima Junior Beetles 1. YV highlights: Rowdy Mullins 5 IP, 2 K, 0 BB; Mason Bailey 3-3, 3b, RBI; Jonathan Rominger 2-3, 2 RBI; James Hull 1-2, 2 runs.
Yakima Valley Peppers 6, Mount Vernon 3. YV highlights: Hudson Fries 5 IP, 2 ER, 4 K; Beau Benjamin SV, 3 K, RBI; Reid Bala 2-3, 2 runs; Drayke Seward 2b, RBI.
Patriots 12-3, Lightning 2-4. Andrew Mauch threw a no-hitter with eight strikeouts for the Patriots in the opener.
