They’ve got a new outfield fence at Archer Stadium, freshly in place for the summer.
And the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak has a veteran defense to put in front of it.
Returning the core of an infield that also accounted for the top three spots in the lineup in 2021, Mike Archer enters his 39th season at the helm with a 16-player roster filled with strong leadership and versatility.
“We’re excited about this group because we’ve got a lot of interchangeable parts with good guys who can do a lot of things,” Archer said. “We’ve got the guys for the infield and outfield who have been with us and some new guys that are right there. Like Yogi Berra said, ‘We’ve got deep depth.’”
The infield trio of Ryker Fortier (second), Drew Johnson (shortstop) and Derek Wolff (third) are three-year veterans who batted 1-2-3 at the end of last season when the Pak swept through the Senior Legion state tournament with a 5-0 and won its first two regional games in Wyoming.
That postseason run, which led to a 44-11 record, also saw returners Adam Goodrich and Jackson May in the outfield.
The one area that’s thin in summer experience at the Senior level is pitching. Of the nine postseason starts last year only May returns and his spot start in the state championship — which he won — was exactly that as he spent most of the season in the outfield.
But with pitching coach Rob Archer the best around at developing arms and depth, the Pak has plenty to build a rotation and capable bullpen.
“That’s sort of typical for us, but we’ve got 12 guys listed on our roster who can pitch,” Mike Archer said. “As we go through the season I think we’ll be fine there.”
Yakima Valley’s season started with a three-game home series this weekend with Port Angeles — a state qualifier last year — and includes its same four tournaments from 2021. That features the Mike Hagert Memorial at home (June 11-12), Missoula (June 23-26), Emily Harris Tournament at home (June 30-July 3) and the annual trip to Reno (July 7-10).
The rest of the schedule has been a struggle since the Central Washington League has been reduced to just the Pepsi Pak and the Yakima Pepsi Beetles, who will have their four-game series on July 16-17. A trend toward a variety of select teams in the Tri-Cities cut the CWL in half with the departure of the Hanford Flames and Kennewick Outlaws, who hosted the state tournament last year.
With the state down to 14 Senior Legion teams, an eight-team state tournament is slated for July 23-27 in Spokane. It’s unclear how the berths will be allocated.
“We’re waiting to hear about that, or if we could possibly expand the series with the Beetles,” Archer said. “I understand select teams and all that’s fine, but that’s not what we’re about. We want to play for something — a league title, a state championship, a trip to regionals. We have always wanted to play for those things.”
And with seven state championships, including four since 2014, Yakima Valley is very good at achieving those things.
