Caleb Coscarart pitched a four-hitter with a season-high 12 strikeouts to lead the Yakima Pepsi Beetles to a 3-0 victory over Eastside Baseball at the Firecracker Wood Bat Classic on Thursday at Parker Faller Field.
Coscarart walked three in his seven-inning effort and needed strikeout No. 12 to put down a late Eastside rally attempt.
After Yakima's defense turned a double play in the top of the seventh, Eastside loaded the bases with a single, walk and error. But Coscarart wrapped up his 103-pitch night with a swinging strikeout to end the game.
The Beetles got three of their seven hits in the second inning and scored two runs. Brodi Phillips added an RBI triple in the fifth.
Yakima (12-19) will play twice on Friday, facing Rival Baseball at 4:30 p.m. followed by Lakeside BR at 7.
Yakima highlights: Caleb Coscarart CG, 7 IP, 4 hits, 3 BB, 12 K; Nick Field 2-3, 2b, run; Eddie Messer 2-2, 2b, run; Brodi Phillips 1-3, 3b, RBI.
Pak opens with pair of victories
RENO — Derek Wolff's power surge led the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak to a pair of one-run victories on opening day of the Josh Anderson Memorial tournament on Thursday.
Wolff was 3-for-3 with a double, run scored and RBI and Steven Johnson pitched a five-hitter as the Pak opened with a 2-1 win over Petaluma.
In the second game against the West Coast Kings, Wolff clubbed a three-run home run in the first inning and Yakima Valley held on to win 6-5 to push its season record to 27-3. Wolff finished with five RBI for the day.
Eian Peralta tripled in the first game and scored two runs in the second, and Ty Estey pitched all seven innings against the Kings.
YV highlights — Petaluma: Steven Johnson CG, 7 IP, 5 hits, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K; Derek Wolff 3-3, 2b, run, RBI; Eian Peralta 1-3, 3b, run; Cade Gibson 1-3, RBI. West Coast Kings: Ty Estey CG, 7 IP, 7 hits, 5 ER, 4 BB, 3 K; Ryker Fortier 2-4, run; Eian Peralta 1-2, 2 runs; Derek Wolff 2-3, HR, run, 4 RBI; Ty Moore 2-3, 2b, run.
