WHITEFISH, Mont. — Angel Morales and Ben Kibbe combined for 11 strikeouts to help the Yakima Pepsi Beetles open the Sapa-Johnsrud Memorial tournament with a 7-5 win over the Libby Loggers on Thursday.
In Yamhill, Ore., the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak opened four days of round-robin play with a 6-5 win over the Portland Baseball Club.
Morales struck out six and Kibbe fanned five for Yakima, which broke a 4-4 tie with two runs in the top of the fourth inning.
Jojo Gonzalez sparked the offense with three of the Beetles’ 10 hits and he drove in two runs. Steven Rodriquez added two hits and an RBI.
Ethan Williams also had two hits and Damian Gama drove in a run for Yakima, which held its Montana opponent scoreless over the final three innings.
The Beetles improved to 10-7 with their fourth win in the last five games and will resume play in the 12-team tournament in Friday’s first game against Northwest Premier.
Yamhill is hosting many teams, including the Pak, who were slated to play in Bellevue’s annual Brandy Pugh tournament, which was canceled last week.
Fresh off its tournament title in Helena, Mont., Yakima Valley got a big lift from its youngest player, Tommy Meluskey, who cracked a two-run home run in the seventh inning, added a double and finished with three hits and three RBI.
Dylan Bishop picked up the win, and Hayden Groth earned the save.
Yakima Valley (27-5) will play two games on Friday against the Vancouver Mavericks and Lakeside Recovery, which was the host of the Pugh tourney.