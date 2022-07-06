LYNNWOOD — Kaden Haffner and Kobe Taylor pitched complete games and allowed just one earned run apiece as the Yakima Pepsi Beetles swept Lynnwood Rival Baseball 6-1 and 5-2 in a Senior Legion doubleheader Tuesday night.
Brodi Phillips and Caleb Coscarart had two RBI each in the opener with Haffner throwing a five-inning three-hitter.
Taylor struck out six in his four-hitter in the nightcap, which saw Eddie Messer and Kortez Kline both go 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Yakima improved to 11-19 will open its annual Firecracker Wood Bat Classic Tournament against Eastside Baseball on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Parker Faller Field.
The six-team tournament, which runs through Sunday, also includes Lakeside, Lynnwood, Sawtooth Catch and the Vancouver Mavericks.
Yakima highlights — Game 1: Kaden Haffner CG, 5 IP, 3 hits, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K; Teghan Moser 1-2, 2 runs; Caleb Coscarart 1-1, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Daniel Gomez 2 runs; Brodi Phillips 1-3, 2 RBI; J'Den Briones 2-3, run. Game 2: Kobe Taylor CG, 5 IP, 4 hits, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K; Brodi Phillips 1-3, 2b, run; J'Den Briones 1-2, 2b, RBI; Eddie Messer 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Kortez Kline 2-3, RBI.
JUNIOR LEGION
Tuesday’s games
Kennewick Phantoms 4, Yakima Valley Peppers 0. YV highlights: Justin Busey 2-3; Anthony Renteria 2-3.
Yakima Valley 3, Kennewick 2. YV highlights: Jonathan Rominger 6 1/3 IP, ER; Busey 1-2, 2 RBI.
