Knocking in double-digit runs for the third consecutive day, the Yakima Pepsi Beetles stormed into the championship game with an 11-2 victory over the Spokane Bandits on Saturday at the Garretson Memorial baseball tournament.
Steven Rodriquez was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBI and Jacob Manley had two hits and two runs scored. Kaden Taylor pitched five innings and struck out five at Parker Faller Field.
The Beetles finished 3-1 along with the Northwest Bandits in Pool A and owned the head-to-head tiebreaker based on their 11-3 win over the Bandits on Friday. Yakima averaged 13 runs in the three wins.
Yakima will face Chaffey in Sunday’s championship game at 2:30 p.m. Chaffey and Hanford were both 3-1 in Pool B and Chaffey beat the Flames 13-4 on Friday.
In Sunday’s first game at Parker, Hanford and the Northwest Bandits will play for third and fourth at 11:30 a.m. The other two placing games will be played at Eisenhower.
At the Mavericks Memorial tournament in Missoula, Mont., the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak fell 4-3 to the Spokane Expos to finish 3-1 in the Grey Division of the eight-team tourney.
The Pak (17-3) will play for third and fourth place on Sunday at 2 p.m. The Expos, who took the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning, will play the host Mavericks for the title at 4:30.
Garretson tournament
Beetles 11, Spokane Bandits 2 (Yak: Braden Palmantier 1-2, run; Brody Phillips run; Edward Messer run; Greyson McDaniel run; Jacob Manley 2-2, 2 runs; Keegan Edler 1-3, RBI; Kobe Taylor 1-3, RBI, run; Steven Rodriquez 2-3, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Kaden Taylor 5 IP, 5 K).
Saturday’s other scores: Hanford 8, Spokane Cannons 1; Hanford 12, Spokane Bandits 2; Chaffey 5, Wilder 3; Northwest Bandits 4, River Dogs 1.
Mavericks tournament
Spokane Expos 4, Yakima Valley 3 (YV: Johnny Hanses 2-2, 2 RBI; Eli Granger 5 IP, 1-4, RBI; Ryker Fortier 1-1; Caden Herbst 1-4; Jackson May 1B.