When the season is done, the Yakima Pepsi Beetles will remember this summer for many special reasons.
But most of all, they’ll remember Montana.
In the last month, the Beetles have traveled to Bozeman twice, they just returned from Helena and on Wednesday they depart for Whitefish — a run of four tournaments that add up to over 4,300 miles and roughly 70 hours of driving.
Not that there’s much complaining about it.
“The drives are a little exhausting, especially on the way back, but I think it’s gone really well and we love it,” said three-year veteran infielder Geoff Edgar. “The tournaments have given us plenty of games and the competition has been really good all the way through. Plus, the people are great and very welcoming to us.”
The Beetles are a team without a home since Parker Faller Field on the campus of Yakima Valley College has been off limits due to the coronavirus pandemic. Yakima Youth Baseball lost its two annual tournaments — the Garretson Memorial and Firecracker, which would’ve been this week — and its Sun City event for Junior teams.
But with Montana facing lighter restrictions and the state’s Legion-level programs able to host games starting in early June, the Beetles saved their season by entering four-day tournaments that have produced 16 games to date with several more coming this week in Whitefish.
“For a while it seemed like we had no chance of having a season, so to have this opportunity is great,” said pitcher and leadoff hitter John McDonald. “It’s a little tough not being able to play at home, but everyone is excited just to play and we’re fine with all the traveling. We’re happy to have played as much as we have.”
“I absolutely love this season,” said Ben Kibbe, a three-year pitcher for Yakima who’s headed to the University of Utah next month. “This is such a fun team to be a part of, the coaches are great, and we all get along.”
The irony is that being homeless has allowed this team to feel normal. With Yakima County just now rising from Phase 1 to a modified 1.5 in the state’s Safe Start re-opening plan, the Beetles have been traveling to a state with a relatively low COVID-19 infection rate where restaurants and stores are open and, most importantly, ballparks are available and small crowds are allowed.
“It’s more like life as usual,” said Edgar, who lost his senior season at Davis as all high school and college sports got shut down last spring. “We had an early game on the Fourth (last Saturday in Helena) and we all pitched in and bought some fireworks that we set off that night. It was awesome to have a chance to enjoy something like that.”
What’s especially gratifying for this group is getting the opportunity to show it’s improvement. Long road trips are a small price to pay to confirm the program’s resurgence from a 5-43 campaign two years ago and 15-27 season in 2019.
“I was a part of that team (in 2018) and it was a struggle, but we made a ton of progress last year and even more this year,” Kibbe said. “I was excited to get on the field with these guys this summer and show what we can do.”
The Beetles have played teams from Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho and Montana — nobody from their own state yet. After a 3-3 split in a Bozeman round robin to start, Yakima returned to Bozeman for the Heroes Park Invitational and reached the title game. The Beetles fell hard to Helena, but last Sunday they got revenge by beating the Senators 6-3 for third place in the Keith Sell tournament.
“We lost to Helena twice and they’re a great team. So it was nice to win that one,” said Edgar, who’s headed to Wenatchee Valley. “It’s super nice to get out and show what we can do. Even if we can’t play at home, this is the next best thing.”
The Beetles have two vans to spread people out and several families, seeking to support the team and find a little normalcy themselves, have joined the I-90 caravans. The trip to Whitefish will be the shortest so far — just 900 miles and about 15 hours round trip. Hosted by the Glacier Twins, the 12-team Sapa-Johnsrud Memorial tournament will feature several teams from Spokane.
After Whitefish, Yakima (9-7) has scheduled its longest trip yet to Idaho Falls.
“Those Sundays are kind of tough, finishing a game in the afternoon and getting home after midnight,” said McDonald, an Eisenhower graduate who missed out on his freshman season at Shoreline Community College because of the shutdown. “But it’s all worth it. We knew we had a pretty good team and now we can prove it. These are definitely some long trips, but everybody is more than happy to do it.”