Scoring five runs with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Yakima Pepsi Beetles rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Sawtooth Catch at the Firecracker Wood Bat Classic in Saturday’s nightcap.
Sawtooth’s starter got two quick outs in the seventh and had a 5-1 lead when the Beetles began their comeback, which was fueled by two big hits paired with the Idaho team’s three walks, two wild pitches, a hit batter and an error.
Brayden Palmateer hit an RBI double and later scored on the error to cut the deficit to 5-3, and after the starter was chased a bases-loaded wild pitch made it 5-4.
Eddie Messer’s bases-loaded walk scored Kaden Haffner to tie it, and Jacob Rettig scored the walk-off run on a wild pitch.
Kortez Kline scored two runs for Yakima, which moved to 2-2 in the tournament and 13-21 for the season heading into Sunday’s three placing games at Parker Faller Field. The Beetles will play the Vancouver Mavericks at 11:30 a.m. for third and fourth place.
Yakima highlights: Kaden Taylor 6 IP, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 K; Brayden Palmateer 1-3, 2b, run, RBI; Kortez Kline 1-2, 2 runs; J’Den Briones 1-3, sb; Jacob Rettig 1-2, run.
-
Yakima Valley edged 2-1
RENO, Nev. — John Sullivan and Ryker Fortier combined on a two-hitter but the Damonte Ranch Rebels held on to beat the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak 2-1 on Saturday in the Josh Anderson Memorial tournament at the University of Nevada.
Sullivan struck out seven over four innings and Fortier didn’t give up a hit in his two frames, but Damonte’s Jesse Isensee countered with a four-hitter. Isensee got his sixth strikeout when the Pak had two on base with two outs in the seventh inning.
Yakima Valley moved to 2-2 in the tournament and 27-5 overall and will play for fifth and sixth place on Sunday at 11:30 a.m.
YV highlights: John Sullivan 4 IP, 2 hits, 1 ER, 6 BB, 7 K; Ryker Fortier 2 IP, 0 hits, 1 BB, 2 K; Drew Johnson 2-3, 3b; Ty Estey 1-2, 3b, run; Ty Moore 1-2, RBI.
