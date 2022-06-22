Scoring eight runs in the final two innings, the Yakima Pepsi Beetles earned a 14-7 nine-inning victory over the Eastmont Strikers on Tuesday.
Jacob Rettig was 2-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI and pitched seven-plus innings for the Beetles, who scored five runs in the top of the eighth and three more in the ninth to push their record to 8-11.
Yakima was scheduled to host the Strikers on Wednesday.
Kaden Taylor doubled, scored twice and drove in two runs for the Beetles.
Yakima highlights: Jacob Rettig 2-4, 2 2b, run, 4 RBI; 7.1 IP; Kaden Taylor 1-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Caleb Coscarart 2-3, run, RBI; Kobe Taylor 3 runs; J'Den Briones 1-5, 3b, run; Eddie Messer 1-3, run, 2 SB.
