Another late-inning rally lifted the Yakima Pepsi Beetles to a 5-3 win over the Walla Walla Bears in the second game of a doubleheader Thursday night at Parker Faller Field.
Down 3-1, the Beetles produced three of their six hits in the bottom of the sixth inning and scored four runs to surge ahead. The Bears won the opener 4-2.
Caleb Coscarart finished his summer by pitching a complete game with one earned run, three walks and eight strikeouts.
Brodi Phillips, who doubled in the fourth, drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth to pull Yakima even at 3-3. Eddie Messer was then hit by a pitch to plate the go-ahead run, and Brayden Palmateer added a sacrifice fly for the final margin.
Daniel Gomez, who was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI, started the comeback with a run-scoring single.
Yakima (15-23) will play a four-game series with the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak this weekend. Saturday’s doubleheader, which starts at 5:30 p.m., will be hosted by the Pak.
Yakima highlights — Game 1: Kaden Taylor 2-3, run, 4 IP, 3 hits, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K; Teghan Moser 1-3, run. Game 2: Daniel Gomez 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Brodi Phillips 1-2, 2b, RBI; Kobe Taylor 1-2, run; Caleb Coscarart CG, 7 IP, 5 hits, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 K.
