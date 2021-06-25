Yakima's Pepsi Beetles experienced both ends of the offensive spectrum during Friday's action at the Garretson Memorial tournament.
After being held to three hits in a 6-0 loss to Wilder Baseball, the Beetles came to life in a big way to beat the Northwest Bandits 11-3 and push their tournament record to 2-1 at Parker Faller Field.
Kaden Taylor was 3-for-4 with an RBI and run scored, Keegan Edler had two RBI and Chase Hansen, Cooper Hansen and Stevan Rodriquez all scored twice for Yakima in Friday's nightcap.
The Beetles, who opened play in the eight-team tourney on Thursday with an 18-5 victory over the Spokane Cannons, are one of five teams with 2-1 records heading into Saturday. The others are Wilder, Northwest, Chaffey and the River Dogs.
Yakima continues play on Saturday with a 7 p.m. game against the Spokane Bandits. Placing games will be played on Sunday.
Yakima 11, Northwest Bandits 3 (Yak: Brody Phillips 1-1, RBI, run; Chase Hansen 1-2, 2 runs; Cooper Hansen RBI, 2 runs; Edward Messer 1-3, RBI, run; Grayson McDaniel 1-3, run; Kaden Taylor 3-4, RBI, run; Keegan Edler 1-2, 2 RBI, run; Stevan Rodriquez 2-4, 2 runs).
Wilder Baseball 6, Yakima 0 (Yak: Chase Hansen 1-2, Kobe Taylor 1-2, Greyson McDaniel 1-4).
Friday's other scores: Chaffey 13, Hanford 4; River Dogs 8, Spokane Bandits 0; Wilder Baseball 1, Spokane Cannons 0.
---
Pak 3-0 in tourney
MISSOULA, Mont. — Starter Johnny Hanses went six-plus innings and allowed just three hits as the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak defeated the Lewis-Clark Twins 5-2 in the Missoula Mavericks Memorial tournament on Friday.
The Pak moved to 3-0 in the tournament, outscoring opponents 24-3, and will play the Spokane Expos on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
Yakima Valley 5, Lewis-Clark 2 (YV: Johnny Hanses 6.1 IP, 3 hits, 6 K; Derek Wolff RBI; Drew Johnson 1-2; Caden Herbst 2-2, 2b; Grant Chapman 1-2; Jack Jenkins save).