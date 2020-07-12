Led by Angel Morales’ stout pitching, the Yakima Pepsi Beetles closed out play in the Sapa-Johnsrud Memorial tournament with a 2-1 victory over the Billings Expos on Sunday in Whitefish, Mont.
Morales pitched a two-hitter with seven strikeouts as Yakima finished 2-2 in its fourth consecutive tournament in Montana.
Hunter Kleinow had two hits and Geoff Edgar contributed a hit and an RBI in the pitcher’s duel.
The Beetles improved to 11-9 for the season.
In Yamhill, Ore., the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak wrapped up four days of round-robin play with a 5-4 setback to the Vancouver Mavericks, who scored all five runs in the first inning.
The Pak had the tying and winning runs in scoring position with two outs in the seventh inning before grounding out to end the game.
Nate Gutierrez was 2 for 3 with a double, and Jack Van De Brake and Brady Helgeson drove in runs for Yakima Valley, which moved to 30-7 for the season.