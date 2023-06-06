Back for his second summer at the helm of the Yakima Pepsi Beetles, Roger Guzman already has two significant things in his favor as the storied program strives to rebuild its base.
Numbers are up, and the faces he sees are very familiar.
With 11 returning players from last year's senior team, including seven who are back for a third summer, Guzman sees an upward trend that he's confident will continue in that direction.
"I got a good taste of it last year in my first year and while that was a young team, it's good that it was young," he said. "We've got a big group back, we've been through a season together, and we're excited about the numbers."
Guzman's 15-player roster will have leadership from two East Valley graduates who have had a year of college — Kaden Taylor (Blue Mountain) and Teghan Moser (Eastern Washington).
Among those three-year veterans is the core of last year's pitching staff. Zillah's Kaden Haffner had four starts in July last season and La Salle's Eddie Messer and Jacob Rettig were consistently in the rotation.
The other third-year players are former teammates of Moser and Taylor at East Valley, Brayden Palmateer and Xander Smith.
"At the end of last season, we talked about how we had six or seven one-run losses," Guzman noted. "Coming back, a year older and better, we'd like to see us getting those games. The kids believe in what we're doing and that belief and confidence should go a long way."
A big challenge during last year's 15-27 campaign was that the roster did not include any Davis players, who mostly stayed together on their own club team, for the first time in program history. This year, Guzman has picked up Nathan Gonzalez, a CBBN first-team outfielder who has signed with Yakima Valley.
Also a challenge last year was having no league for the first time ever. The Central Washington League is returning this summer, albeit with just four teams — Yakima, Yakima Valley, Pasco and Twin City.
The Beetles split four games in a season-opening tournament in Ephrata last week and are currently in the middle of a four-game series against Wenatchee.
Yakima's long-standing signature events will return with the Garretson tournament on June 15-18 followed by the Firecracker tournament on July 6-9.
"I think we'll be more athletic and we'll be deeper," added Guzman, whose program will have a 14-player junior team. "There's a hungry attitude with these kids and that's what you love to see."
-
Players, school
Diego Arteaga, Sunnyside
Justus Barker, La Salle
J'Den Briones, Sunnyside
Nick Field, East Valley
Nathan Gonzalez, Davis
Kaden Haffner, Zillah
Simon Johnston, Sunnyside
Eddie Messer, La Salle
Teghan Moser, East Valley
Brayden Palmateer, East Valley
Jacob Rettig, La Salle
Branson Rozier, Eisenhower
Xander Smith, East Valley
Kaden Taylor, East Valley
Hunter Varela, Grandview
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.