The Yakima Pepsi Beetles will hold open tryouts for their 2023 Senior (AAA), Junior (AA) and Rookie (A) baseball teams on Sunday at Parker Faller Field.
There will be two sessions — 3 to 5 p.m. for ages 14-15 and 5 to 7 p.m. for ages 16-18.
Schools that the Beetles can draw from include Eisenhower, Davis, East Valley, La Salle, Riverside Christian and Lower Valley schools down to Prosser.
For more information, contact Bruce Staley via text or phone at 509-945-0631.
