PASCO — The Yakima Pepsi Beetles jumped out with six runs in the first inning and piled up 15 hits but the River City A’s rallied for a 10-8 victory in Senior Legion baseball on Wednesday at Columbia Basin College.
J’Den Briones was 3-for-5 and Nick Field, Simon Johnston and Teghan Moser drove in two runs each for the Beetles.
Yakima (2-3) will host River City for a single game on Thursday starting at 5:30 p.m.
Highlights: J’Den Briones (Y) 3-5, run; Nick Field (Y) 2-5, run, 2 RBI; Simon Johnston (Y) 2-5, sb, run, 2 RBI; Brayden Palmateer (Y) 2-3, run; Teghan Moser (Y) 1-3, sb, 2 RBI; Kaden Taylor (Y) 1-5, 2 runs; Joey Weissentels (RC) 6 IP relief, 0 runs, 0 BB, 5 K; Tommy Meluskey (RC) 2-5, sb, 2 runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.