After a year's absence, the Yakima Pepsi Beetles' signature summer event returns on Thursday and runs through Sunday.
Eight teams will be in town for the Garretson Memorial Wood Bat tournament, which will take place mostly at Parker Faller Field with a few games at Eisenhower.
The Beetles will open with a single game on Thursday, facing the Spokane Cannons at 7 p.m. in the fourth and final game of the day at Parker. Yakima will then have a doubleheader on Friday, facing Wilder Baseball from the Port Angeles area at 4:30 p.m. followed by the Northwest Bandits at 7.
Those four teams are all in Pool A.
On Saturday, the Beetles have a single game at 7 p.m. against the Spokane Bandits, who are in Pool B along with Chaffey, the River Dogs and the Hanford Flames.
Hanford, which just split a Central Washington League doubleheader with the Beetles on Tuesday, is hosting the Senior Legion state tournament.
In the Garretson championship game two years ago, Chaffey fell to the Spokane Crew 8-7. Last year's tournament was canceled during the coronavirus pandemic.
All of Sunday's placing games will be played at Parker.