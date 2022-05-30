EPHRATA — Simon Johnston and Drew Lyons got the lone hits as the Yakima Pepsi Beetles wrapped up three days at the Memorial Classic with an 8-0 loss to the Diamond Dogs on Monday.
The Beetles finished 2-2 in the season-opening tournament with big wins over the Northwest Blaze (15-3) and Monroe Legends (16-9).
Yakima will play in Pasco against the River City A’s on Wednesday and then host the A’s for its home opener on Thursday at 4:45 p.m. The Beetles will then depart for Medical Lake to compete in the Eastern Washington Kickoff Tournament, which runs Friday through Sunday.
The Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak opens its season at home on Saturday against Port Angeles.
RENEGADE RACEWAY
Dee Adams Fire & Thunder
SUNDAY’S RESULTS
Super Pro: 1, Chad Riley; 2, Bob Bundy. Semis: Robert Steffen.
Pro: 1, Robert Steffen; 2, TJ Loper. Semis: Scott Lewsley, Gary Ensrud.
Bike-Sked: 1, Terry Holloway; 2, Stacy Hesch. Semis: Doug Chickinsky, Joe Berney.
Sportsman: 1, Gary Howe Jr.; 2, Gordon Rust. Semis: Maurice Castro, Michele Flett.
Junior Lighting: 1, Cole Dickhoff; 2, Raylee Higgins. Semis: Sahara Wendt.
Junior Thunder: 1, Koda Tobel; 2, Katie Froud. Semis: Kymbree Brost.
Junior Street: 1, Brittney Wagner; 2, Jacob Van Cleve. Semis: Casey Smith-Apperson.
AFX Shootout: 1, Chad Campbell; 2, Jacob Phelps. Semis: Jason Cooper.
Super Street: 1, Alan Macham; 2, Jess Dale. Semis: Patrick Carrell.
NW Nostalgia — A: 1, Rob Larson; 2, Chris Welch. B: 1, Mark Cummins; 2, Kelly Brannin.
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Super Pro: 1, Don Sefton; 2, Chad Riley. Semis: William Vest.
Pro: 1, Gary Howe Jr.; 2, Cameron Loos. Semis: Dustin Brewington.
Bike-Sked: 1, Doug Chickinsky; 2, Terry Holloway. Semis: Stacy Hesch.
Sportsman: 1, Gary Howe Jr.; 2, Andrew Valley. Semis: Tom Loos.
Junior Lightning: 1, Cole Dickhoff; 2, Sahara Wendt. Semis: Hayden Rossi, Dylanie Petersohn.
Junior Thunder: 1, Katie Froud; 2, Koda Tobel. Semis: Greyson Fossum.
Junior Street: 1, Samantha Payne; 2, Brittany Wagner. Semis: Casey Smith-Apperson.
AFX Shootout: 1, Chad Campbell; 2, Mike Driscoll. Semis: James Van Cleve.
Super Comp: 1, Dale Green; 2, Greg Linne. Semis: Chuck Linne.
Super Street: 1, Ron Buckholz; 2, Todd Sims. Semis: Jess Dale.
