BOZEMAN, Mont. — Greyson McDaniel hit a three-run double and Lane Damron had two hits with a double and two runs scored as the Yakima Pepsi Beetles fell to the Coeur d’Alene 17-10 on Saturday in their final game of the Bozeman round-robin tournament.
Angel Morales and Steven Rodriquez stole two bases apiece for Yakima, which broke out to a 9-4 lead through three innings.
The Beetles leveled their record at 3-3 and will return to Bozeman for a tournament that starts on June 25.
Coeur d’Alene 220 423 4 — 17 14 2
Yakima 405 000 1 — 10 9 4
Scherr, Paddade (3) and Smith; Manley, Skahan (3), Gonzalez (6) and Fowler.
Yakima highlights: Angel Morales 1-1, RBI, run, 2 SB; Brody Phillips 2b, RBI; Ethan Williams 1-2, run; Geoff Edgar 2-4, RBI, run; Greyson McDaniel 1-3, 2b, 3 RBI, run; John McDonald 1-3, RBI; Lane Damron 2-4, 2b, 2 runs; Ryan Fowler run; Steven Rodriquez RBI, 2 runs, 2 SB.