Kobe Taylor and Caleb Coscarart drove in two runs apiece but Columbia Gorge used one big inning to beat the Yakima Pepsi Beetles 8-4 in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday night at Parker Faller Field.
Taylor hit a two-run single in the second inning, but the Hustlers had already jumped out to a 6-0 lead with five runs in the top of the second.
The nightcap ran later than the Herald-Republic’s deadline but results can be found at yakimaherald.com/sports
The Beetles (14-22) are scheduled to host the Walla Walla Bears on Thursday.
The Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak had games canceled on Wednesday and Thursday. The Beetles and Pak will play their four-game CWL series this weekend, starting with a doubleheader in Selah on Saturday. The first game starts at 5:30 p.m.
Yakima highlights: Kobe Taylor 2-3, 2 RBI; Calen Coscarart 1-4, 2 RBI; Kaden Taylor 1-2, run; Daniel Gomez 1-2, run; Jacob Rettig 1-3, run, sb; Kaden Haffner and Nick Field combined 8 K.
JUNIOR LEGION
Tuesday’s games
Pasco 6-4, Yakima Valley Peppers 4-11. YV highlights - Game 1: Jonathan Rominger 2-4, RBI. Game 2: James Hull 3-4, RBI; 2 runs; Beau Benjamin 2-5, 2b, 4 RBI; Mason Bailey 2-5, 2b, 3b, 2 RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.